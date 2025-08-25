Advertisement
Who Are Nehal Chudasama & Farhana Bhatt? Meet Bigg Boss 19 Contestants Breaking Barriers On And Off Screen

Nehal Chudasama and Farhana Bhatt are Bigg Boss 19’s fearless new contestants known for their inspiring journeys in modelling, acting, and activism.
Updated:Aug 25, 2025, 09:24 PM IST
Bigg Boss 19 Contestant

1/7
Bigg Boss 19 Contestant

Nehal Chudasama and Farhana Bhatt are among the fresh contestants in Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss 19.

 

Nehal Chudasama

2/7
Nehal Chudasama

Nehal Chudasama, a model hailing from Mumbai, earned national recognition when she was crowned Miss Diva Universe in 2018, a title that gave her the honor of representing India on the global stage at the Miss Universe pageant the same year.

Farhana Bhatt

3/7
Farhana Bhatt

Farhana Bhatt, originally from Kashmir, is an emerging actress who has appeared in notable Bollywood films such as Laila Majnu and Notebook, showcasing her talent in emotionally driven roles and gaining recognition in the Hindi film industry.

Fitness coach

4/7
Fitness coach

Nehal Chudasama has built a diverse career over the years, working as a fitness consultant, hosting events as an emcee, and acting in web series.

Taekwondo champ & youth activist.

5/7
Taekwondo champ & youth activist.

Farhana is not just an actress; she’s also a Taekwondo medalist and a peace activist who has represented youth at global forums like the Y20 and G20 summits.

Nehal spoke out about assault recently.

6/7
Nehal spoke out about assault recently.

Nehal recently made headlines for bravely speaking out about an assault she faced and openly seeking justice, earning widespread support for her courage.

Farhana broke barriers to join Bollywood.

7/7
Farhana broke barriers to join Bollywood.

Farhana has openly shared her journey of overcoming societal restrictions in Kashmir to follow her dream of acting and making a place for herself in Bollywood.

