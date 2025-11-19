Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2986473https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/who-are-the-highest-paid-directors-in-india-7-big-names-crores-riding-on-them-number-1-filmmaker-has-never-worked-with-shah-rukh-khan-salman-khan-or-aamir-khan-2986473
NewsPhotosWho Are The Highest-Paid Directors In India? 7 BIG Names, Crores Riding On Them; Number 1 Filmmaker Has NEVER Worked With Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, or Aamir Khan!
photoDetails

Who Are The Highest-Paid Directors In India? 7 BIG Names, Crores Riding On Them; Number 1 Filmmaker Has NEVER Worked With Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, or Aamir Khan!

Who Are The Highest-Paid Directors In India? They have not just delivered blockbusters worth crores but also made the country proud internationally. Let's find out who these big star-makers are:

Updated:Nov 19, 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Follow Us

Who Are The Highest-Paid Directors In India?

1/8
Who Are The Highest-Paid Directors In India?

Who Are The Highest-Paid Directors In India? In our ' who is' series today, let's take a look at 7 Highest-Paid Indian Directors, who have a huge body of work behind them. These filmmakers have made their own niche spot in the showbiz world - all thanks to their powerful storytelling and skillful presentation of the subject. We enjoy their cinema and how. They have not just delivered blockbusters worth crores but also made the country proud internationally. Let's find out who these big star-makers are: 

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)

Follow Us

SS Rajamouli's Staggering Fee

2/8
SS Rajamouli's Staggering Fee

The noted Telugu filmmaker known for his epic, action and fantasy genre films, is the highest grossing Indian director of all time. He is also the highest-paid director in Indian cinema. He is the force behind Baahubali 1 and 2, Oscar-winning RRR.

Earning – Rs 200 crore per film as per IMDb

Upcoming Film - Varanasi

Follow Us

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Remuneration

3/8
Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Remuneration

He made his screenwriting and directing debut with the 2017 Telugu-language romantic drama film Arjun Reddy which got him critical and commercial success . He made the remake, Kabir Singh (2019), which went on to become one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of all time. He then made Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol-starrer action-drama film Animal (2023), which became the highest-grossing A rated Indian film of all time.

Earning - Rs 100 to 150 crore per film

Upcoming Films - Spirit, Animal Park

Follow Us

Atlee's Salary

4/8
Atlee's Salary

He made his directorial debut with the film Raja Rani (2013), Theri (2016), Mersal (2017) and Bigil (2019) which became commercially successful at the box office. He then helmed Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan (2023) which emerged as his highest-grossing release, minting over Rs 1100 crore worldwide. His next big project is with superstar Allu Arjun, currently titled AA22 X A6 which is going to be an expensive venture. He has hiked his fee from Rs 30 crore to a staggering Rs 100 crore for this venture, as per Siasat.com.

Earning - Rs 100 crore per film

Upcoming Films - AA22 x A6

Follow Us

Prashanth Neel's Fee

5/8
Prashanth Neel's Fee

Prashanth Neelakantapuram debuted with the Kannada action-thriller Ugramm (2014) and later directed the KGF duology (2018–2022), whose second part became the highest-grossing Kannada film of all-time. Subsequently, Neel had his maiden Telugu film release with Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire (2023).

Earning - Rs 100 Crore per film according to Siasat.com

Upcoming Films - Dragon, Salaar 2

Follow Us

Rajkumar Hirani's Fee

6/8
Rajkumar Hirani's Fee

Noted filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani has won four National Film Awards and 11 Filmfare Awards as of now. He made his directorial debut with the comedy-drama Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. (2003) starring Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi in lead roles. Later he directed Lage Raho Munna Bhai, 3 Idiots, PK, Sanju and recently Dunki.

Earning - Rs 80 crore

Upcoming Films - Dadasaheb Phalke biopic

Follow Us

Sukumar's Remuneration

7/8
Sukumar's Remuneration

Bandreddi Sukumar is the third highest-grossing Indian film director of all time and is one of the highest-paid directors in Indian cinema. The man behind massive success of 'Pushpa'. He made his directorial debut with Arya (2004), which was a major success and earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Director – Telugu and the Nandi Award for Best Screenplay Writer.

He also made Arya 2 (2009), 100% Love (2011), Rangasthalam (2018), Pushpa: The Rise (2021), and Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024). Pushpa was the highest-grossing Indian film of 2021, while Pushpa 2 went on to become one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

Earning – Rs 75 crore

Upcoming Films - Pushpa 3, RC 17

Follow Us

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Fee

8/8
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Fee

The maverick filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has seven National Film Awards and 12 Filmfare Awards, in addition to a nomination for a BAFTA Award. His directorial debut was Khamoshi: The Musical (1996), followed by Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999) and Devdas (2002). He won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi for directing the drama Black (2005). He also made Saawariya (2007) and Guzaarish (2010), Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013), and the top-grossing period dramas Bajirao Mastani (2015) and Padmaavat (2018).

He recently directed the biopic Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022) and ventured into OTT space with period drama series Heeramandi.

Earning - Rs 55-65 crore

Upcoming Films - Love and War

Follow Us
Highest-Paid Directors In IndiaIndia's 7 Highest-Paid DirectorsSS Rajamouliss rajamouli feeVaranasi release dateSanjay Leela Bhansali feeSandeep Vanga Reddy7 Highest-Paid Directors7 Richest DirectorsHighest-Paid Indian DirectorsHighest-Paid Filmmakerstop directors of IndiaEntertainmentWho Am I?Who Am I
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
Virat Kohli
From Virat Kohli's Peak Red-Ball Captaincy To Gautam Gambhir's Coaching Low: How India's Test Fortunes Have Changed; Check Contrasting Records - In Pics
camera icon8
title
Busiest airport
World's Busiest Airport: With 5.29 Million Seats, It Dethrones Atlanta's Airport; Not Delhi's IGI, It Is...
camera icon11
title
Ind vs SA
India's Predicted Playing XI For 2nd Test Against South Africa: Shubman Gill, Axar Patel OUT; Devdutt Padikkal IN
camera icon10
title
Technology
Top 10 Richest People In The World 2025: Is Elon Musk Set To Be First Trillionaire In History? Check Net Worth And Find Out India’s Wealthiest
camera icon7
title
dhurandhar cast fees
Dhurandhar Cast Fees: From Ranveer Singh To Sanjay Dutt, See Who’s Highest-Paid Actor And Their WHOPPING Salaries