Who are the highest-paid Indian actresses of 2026? Sensational Priyanka Chopra to second-time preggers Deepika Padukone's per film fee revealed!

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Meet highest-paid Indian actresses of 2026: In this feature today, let's take a look at this compilation of highest-paid Indian actresses who are raking in huge moolah - all thanks to their popularity and impressive acting chops. These beauties earn in crores per project and have a massive fan following on social media. According to Nubia Magazine, here's taking a look at how much do these desi actresses earn per film.

(Note: All figures are based on media reports and are only an indicative fee amount, not officially confirmed.)