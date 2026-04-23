Who are the highest-paid Indian actresses of 2026? Sensational Priyanka Chopra to second-time preggers Deepika Padukone's per film fee revealed!
Who are the highest-paid Indian actresses of 2026? According to Nubia Magazine, here's taking a look at how much do these desi actresses earn per film.
Meet highest-paid Indian actresses of 2026
Meet highest-paid Indian actresses of 2026: In this feature today, let's take a look at this compilation of highest-paid Indian actresses who are raking in huge moolah - all thanks to their popularity and impressive acting chops. These beauties earn in crores per project and have a massive fan following on social media. According to Nubia Magazine, here's taking a look at how much do these desi actresses earn per film.
(Note: All figures are based on media reports and are only an indicative fee amount, not officially confirmed.)
Priyanka Chopra's fee
Priyanka Chopra
The global diva will be back to the Indian screens with SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'Varanasi' co-starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role along with Prithviraj Sukumaran. According to several media reports, she portedly become the highest-paid Indian actress as of late 2025, charging Rs 30 crore for her role as Mandakini in the period drama. Nubia magazine reports her fee to be upto Rs 40 crore for her recent projects.
Deepika Padukone's remuneration
Deepika Padukone
The second time mama-to-be is one of the highest-paid female stars in India. After taking an exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit and Kalki 2, she signed Allu Ajrun's next big project with Atlee. Deepika also has Shah Rukh Khan's King in her kitty. She reportedly charges a fee of Rs 30 crore per project.
Alia Bhatt's fee
Alia Bhatt
As per Nubia magazine report, the multi-talented star's estimated fee per project as of 2025-2026 is around Rs 30 crore.
Kangana Ranaut's fee
Kangana Ranaut
Actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut reportedly charges a fee of Rs 30 crore per project, reports Nubia magazine.
Shraddha Kapoor's remuneration
Shraddha Kapoor
The OG Stree of Bollywood has tasted success with her last few projects. She reportedly charges somewhere between Rs 25-30 crore.
Katrina Kaif's fee
Katrina Kaif
New mommy Katrina Kaif might be enjoying her time with the baby right now but she is known for being a crowd-puller to cinemas with her screen presence. Her remuneration per movie is reported to be somewhere between Rs 15-21 crore in 2026.
Kareena Kapoor Khan's fee
Kareena Kapoor Khan
The OG diva of Bollywood, Kareena has worked across genres, tried different roles and experimented her movie choices in the last few years. She boasts of having a dedicated and loyal fan base who love her style, charisma and acting chops. Bebo take home a fee of about Rs 18 crore per project, reportedly.
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