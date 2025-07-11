Who Are the Top 7 Highest-Paid Korean Actresses: Number 1 'Sassy Girl' Actress Earns A Staggering Rs 65,77,226 Per Episode, Is 43 Years Old...

8 / 8

Park Shin-Hye gained recognition as a child in television series Stairway to Heaven (2003) and Tree of Heaven (2006). In 2013, she was seen in film Miracle in Cell No. 7, which is one of the highest-grossing Korean films of all time. She is known for her roles in You're Beautiful (2009), The Heirs (2013), Pinocchio (2014–2015), Doctors (2016), Memories of the Alhambra (2018–2019), #Alive (2020), Sisyphus: The Myth (2021), Doctor Slump (2024), and The Judge from Hell (2024). She was also included in the Forbes Korea Power Celebrity 40 list in 2015, 2017, 2021 and 2022.

Because of her films, dramas and international brand deals, she became one of the highest-paid actresses. According to Koimoi, she gets paid 25 million KRW (22,700 USD) per episode.