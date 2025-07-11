Who Are the Top 7 Highest-Paid Korean Actresses: Number 1 'Sassy Girl' Actress Earns A Staggering Rs 65,77,226 Per Episode, Is 43 Years Old...
Meet Highest-Paid Korean Actresses: Love for K-Dramas is like addiction among cinema or drama lovers. Their timeless classics, romantic series, thrillers or slice-of-life dramas make for a perfect binge-watch session. Not just in South Korea, but their stars are now globally famous. Today, let's dig out some information about the 7 richest Korean actresses: From Jun Ji-hyun to Ha Ji-won, scroll through how much these South Korean beauties are charging based on media reports.
Jun Ji-hyun
The 43-year-old famous Korean actress rose to fame with her role in the romantic comedy film My Sassy Girl (2001). She went on to star in several hit K-dramas including My Love from the Star, The Legend of the Blue Sea as well as the Netflix series Kingdom. According to The Korea In Me blog and Midst Live report she earns around ₩110M per episode which is (Approx. 99,900 USD). This comes to Rs 65,77,226.70 approx.
Lee Young-ae
This 54-year-old beautiful Korean actress became famous for her appearances in the Korean historical drama Dae Jang Geum followed by Park Chan-wook's crime thriller film Lady Vengeance. She charges ₩100M per episode (Approx. 90,700 USD) reportedly. This means Rs 59,79,462 approx.
Song Hye-kyo
Song Hye-kyo featured in superhit K-dramas series such as Autumn in My Heart (2000), All In (2003), Full House (2004), That Winter, the Wind Blows (2013), Descendants of the Sun (2016), Encounter (2018), and The Glory (2022) besides movies. She earns ₩60M per episode (Approx. 54,400 USD). This stands at Rs 35,87,677.20 approx.
Choi Ji-woo
Choi Ji-woo earned fame for her performance in Beautiful Days (2001), Winter Sonata (2002), Stairway to Heaven (2003), Air City (2007), Star's Lover (2008), The Suspicious Housekeeper (2013), and Temptation (2014), Twenty Again (2015) and Woman with a Suitcase (2016) among several others. She charges around ₩50.5M per episode (Approx. 46,000 USD). This means Rs 30,19,269.76 approx.
Ha Ji-won
Ha Ji-won's real name is Jeon Hae-rim. She is best known for the films Phone (2002), Sex Is Zero (2002), Miracle on 1st Street (2007), Tidal Wave (2009), Closer to Heaven (2009), and Pawn (2020), as well as the television series Damo (2003), Something Happened in Bali (2004). She takes home around ₩50M per episode (Approx. 45,000 USD). This converts to Rs 29,89,376.00 approx.
Shin Min-Ah
Famous Korean actress Shin Min-Ah is best known for starring in television dramas A Love to Kill (2005), My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho (2010), Arang and the Magistrate (2012), Oh My Venus (2015), Tomorrow, With You (2017), Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (2021), and Our Blues (2022). She recently featured in Netflix series Karma, and garnered a lot of appreciation for her performance. The star takes home 30 million KRW (27,000 USD) per episode, according to Koimoi.com. She is 41.
Park Shin-Hye
Park Shin-Hye gained recognition as a child in television series Stairway to Heaven (2003) and Tree of Heaven (2006). In 2013, she was seen in film Miracle in Cell No. 7, which is one of the highest-grossing Korean films of all time. She is known for her roles in You're Beautiful (2009), The Heirs (2013), Pinocchio (2014–2015), Doctors (2016), Memories of the Alhambra (2018–2019), #Alive (2020), Sisyphus: The Myth (2021), Doctor Slump (2024), and The Judge from Hell (2024). She was also included in the Forbes Korea Power Celebrity 40 list in 2015, 2017, 2021 and 2022.
Because of her films, dramas and international brand deals, she became one of the highest-paid actresses. According to Koimoi, she gets paid 25 million KRW (22,700 USD) per episode.
