Who Are These 7 South Indian Actresses Ruling Bollywood And Living Pan-India Dreams: Rashmika Mandanna, Nayanthara To Samantha Ruth Prabhu - In Pics

The 'National Crush' who won a million hearts with 'Kirik Party' and 'Geetha Govindam' became a sensation with her blockbuster runs in - Pushpa: The Rise and Pushpa 2: The Rule tasking success at Pan-India level. She made her mark in Bollywood with her performances in films like 'Animal' and 'Chhaava' and many more in the offing. Her debut in Bollywood was Goodbye co-starring Amitabh Bachchan. Her other notable works include Varisu, Sita Ramam, Dear Comrade, Sikandar and Mission Majnu among others.