Who is 31-year-old Sayali Surve? Mrs India Earth 2019 finalist re-converts to Hinduism after alleging 'torture' & 'harassment' by Muslim husband
Who is Sayali Surve? Mrs India Earth 2019 finalist holds a master’s in aviation. All you need to know about her marital controversy:
Sayali Surve Controversy Explained
In this feature today, let's try to understand the whole controversy surrounding Mrs India Earth 2019 finalist Sayali Surve, who has once again shot to headlines for her personal life. Reports suggest she was born in Mumbai and brought up in Pune. She even holds a master’s in aviation. All you need to know about her marital controversy:
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)
Who is 31-year-old Sayali Surve?
Who is 31-year-old Sayali Surve?
Sayali Surve was 24 when she participated in Mrs India Earth 2019 pageant. She was one of the finalists along with Divya Barange and Vandana Singh among others. According to Moneycontrol report, Sayali had married businessman Aatif Tase from Mira-Bhayandar in 2019. The marriage was against the wishes of her family.
After the interfaith marriage, Sayali converted to Islam and her name was reportedly changed to Ateja (or Ateza) Tase.
Sayali Surve re-converts to Hinduism
Sayali Surve re-converts to Hinduism
Speaking to the media, Sayali alleged that she was also pressured to change her religion after the marriage. "Marrying Aatif Tase was the biggest mistake of my life," she said.
Reportedly, she reached out to the cops but claimed not receiving any help. Therefore, she decided to end the marriage and return to her original faith.
Money control quoted her statement, "Any girl who is enduring such things, please don't endure it. God has not given us life to lose in front of such Ravanas. Don't get discouraged. I was there for 10 years because I have four children. When I look at my children, my mother never thinks that my house should be broken or that my children should not get the support of their parents. I spent so many years thinking this. But as a human being, my patience was over. I had to come out for my children."
Following a purification ritual conducted in Pimpri-Chinchwad, she reportedly adopted a new name, Aadya Surve.
When Sayali Surve talked about 'injustice in society'
When Sayali Surve talked about 'injustice in society'
According to the details shared by her on Mrs India Earth website, she shared her views on 'What bothers her the most in the country today? To which she replied: "The Injustice happening today with female crowd is what bothering me a lot. A mental, physical and emotional abuse that a girl has to go through in today’s so called modern and advanced Society. There is still a zero safeguard to her physical and emotional existence, irrespectively in an urban or rural environment. This has to stop and unless she herself, is not making voice for her self-respect, self-esteem, no one can ideally help her to keep herself safe and precious."
Sayali Surve on why she took part in 'Mrs India Earth 2019'
Sayali Surve on why she took part in 'Mrs India Earth 2019'
According to Mrs India Earth website, Sayali shared 'why she participated in the contest'. She said: "It has always been a passion to wear this “Crown”! It was my dream to form my existence on such a respectful platform through this channel. Also, it gives an opportunity... - To celebrate womanhood, - To voice our opinion, - Be an example for the rest of woman crowd to explore out of box thinking and dare to dream differently."
Sayali Surve's education
Sayali Surve's education
Born in Mumbai and brought up in Pune - Sayali completed her master’s in aviation.
Trending Photos