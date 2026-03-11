Who is 31-year-old Sayali Surve? Mrs India Earth 2019 finalist re-converts to Hinduism after alleging 'torture' & 'harassment' by Muslim husband

3 / 6

Sayali Surve re-converts to Hinduism

Speaking to the media, Sayali alleged that she was also pressured to change her religion after the marriage. "Marrying Aatif Tase was the biggest mistake of my life," she said.

Reportedly, she reached out to the cops but claimed not receiving any help. Therefore, she decided to end the marriage and return to her original faith.

Money control quoted her statement, "Any girl who is enduring such things, please don't endure it. God has not given us life to lose in front of such Ravanas. Don't get discouraged. I was there for 10 years because I have four children. When I look at my children, my mother never thinks that my house should be broken or that my children should not get the support of their parents. I spent so many years thinking this. But as a human being, my patience was over. I had to come out for my children."

Following a purification ritual conducted in Pimpri-Chinchwad, she reportedly adopted a new name, Aadya Surve.