Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3025375https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/who-is-aditi-hundia-ishan-kishan-s-girlfriend-former-miss-diva-all-about-her-educational-qualifications-career-and-family-background-3025375
NewsPhotosWho is Aditi Hundia? Ishan Kishan’s girlfriend, Former miss diva — All about her educational qualifications, career and family background
photoDetails

Who is Aditi Hundia? Ishan Kishan’s girlfriend, Former miss diva — All about her educational qualifications, career and family background

The Indian cricket team won both hearts and the trophy, and several moments from the celebration have gone viral. One of these is Ishan Kishan's cute moments with girlfriend Aditi Hundia.

Updated:Mar 09, 2026, 06:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Who is Aditi Hundia

1/9
Who is Aditi Hundia

Aditi is a model and former beauty queen. She was at the Narendra Modi Stadium last night, sitting with the friends and family members of other players from the Indian team.

Follow Us

Finalist at Femina Miss India 2017

2/9
Finalist at Femina Miss India 2017

Aditi Hundia is a Jaipur-based model and entrepreneur. She gained fame after becoming a finalist at Femina Miss India 2017. She also emerged as the winner of the Miss Diva 2018 title.

She has since built a career in fashion and brand collaborations, gaining a strong following on social media.

Follow Us

Aditi's educational qualifications

3/9
Aditi's educational qualifications

Born and brought up in Jaipur, she went to India International School Jaipur before enrolling at St. Xavier's College Jaipur for her higher education.

 

Follow Us

Miss Diva Supranational

4/9
Miss Diva Supranational

Aditi began participating in college fashion shows and local events while still a student. In 2019, she was crowned Miss Diva Supranational 2019 and represented India at Miss Supranational 2019.

After her brief but successful pageant career, Aditi moved into fashion modelling.

Follow Us

Went viral in 2019

5/9
Went viral in 2019

In 2019, Aditi went viral as the “mystery girl,” as fans quickly connected the dots through their cosy social media banter.

 

Follow Us

Aditi's entrepreneurial journey

6/9
Aditi's entrepreneurial journey

A few years ago, Aditi launched her own fashion and makeup label and is currently building the brand.

 

Follow Us

Massive social media following

7/9
Massive social media following

She enjoys a massive social media following with over 350K followers on Instagram. She is widely known as  a content creator and social media influencer.

 

Follow Us

Aditi's family

8/9
Aditi's family

According to several reports, Aditi was raised in a business-centric family. She has always had the support of her parents, Lalit and Babita, and shares a close bond with her brother, Yash.

 

Follow Us

When Ishan Kishan's grandfather confirmed his relationship

9/9
When Ishan Kishan's grandfather confirmed his relationship

During a visit to his village earlier this year, Ishan Kishan’s grandfather, Anurag Pandey, sparked buzz online when he told Asian News International,"We accept whoever Ishan chooses. Aditi is his girlfriend… what makes kids happy matters."

Follow Us
Who is Aditi HundiaAditi HundiaT20 World Cup winIshan KishanIshan Kishan's girlfriend
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon9
title
Who is Aditi Hundia
Who is Aditi Hundia? Ishan Kishan’s girlfriend, Former miss diva — All about her educational qualifications, career and family background
camera icon12
title
self improvement books
Self improvement books: 10 books that will give you a different perspective on life
camera icon13
title
Weekly Vastu Tips
Weekly Vastu predictions for March 9–15, 2026: Check Vastu tips and remedies for each zodiac sign
camera icon8
title
RCB
4 overseas players who might start for RCB in IPL 2026: Phil Salt as opener, no place for Jacob Bethell; check all names
camera icon5
title
Who buys the most weapons? Top arms importers in 2026- In pics