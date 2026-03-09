Who is Aditi Hundia? Ishan Kishan’s girlfriend, Former miss diva — All about her educational qualifications, career and family background
The Indian cricket team won both hearts and the trophy, and several moments from the celebration have gone viral. One of these is Ishan Kishan's cute moments with girlfriend Aditi Hundia.
Who is Aditi Hundia
Aditi is a model and former beauty queen. She was at the Narendra Modi Stadium last night, sitting with the friends and family members of other players from the Indian team.
Finalist at Femina Miss India 2017
Aditi Hundia is a Jaipur-based model and entrepreneur. She gained fame after becoming a finalist at Femina Miss India 2017. She also emerged as the winner of the Miss Diva 2018 title.
She has since built a career in fashion and brand collaborations, gaining a strong following on social media.
Aditi's educational qualifications
Born and brought up in Jaipur, she went to India International School Jaipur before enrolling at St. Xavier's College Jaipur for her higher education.
Miss Diva Supranational
Aditi began participating in college fashion shows and local events while still a student. In 2019, she was crowned Miss Diva Supranational 2019 and represented India at Miss Supranational 2019.
After her brief but successful pageant career, Aditi moved into fashion modelling.
Went viral in 2019
In 2019, Aditi went viral as the “mystery girl,” as fans quickly connected the dots through their cosy social media banter.
Aditi's entrepreneurial journey
A few years ago, Aditi launched her own fashion and makeup label and is currently building the brand.
Massive social media following
She enjoys a massive social media following with over 350K followers on Instagram. She is widely known as a content creator and social media influencer.
Aditi's family
According to several reports, Aditi was raised in a business-centric family. She has always had the support of her parents, Lalit and Babita, and shares a close bond with her brother, Yash.
When Ishan Kishan's grandfather confirmed his relationship
During a visit to his village earlier this year, Ishan Kishan’s grandfather, Anurag Pandey, sparked buzz online when he told Asian News International,"We accept whoever Ishan chooses. Aditi is his girlfriend… what makes kids happy matters."
