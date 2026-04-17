Who is Shaheen Bhatt? Alia Bhatt's sister gets engaged to boyfriend Ishaan Mehra
Shaheen Bhatt, daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan and sister of actress Alia Bhatt, has announced her engagement to fitness coach Ishaan Mehra. She shared the happy news on Instagram, posting a series of romantic and candid pictures with Ishaan that captured their special moments together. The announcement quickly drew attention from fans and the film industry, marking a joyful new chapter in her personal life as she begins this journey with her longtime partner.
Shaheen Bhatt Announces Engagement on Social Media
Shaheen Bhatt has announced her engagement to Ishaan Mehra through a heartfelt Instagram post, where she shared a series of romantic and candid pictures capturing their special moment, instantly drawing attention from fans and well-wishers across social media.
Romantic Photos Capture the Couple’s Special Moments
In the photos, Shaheen is seen lovingly flaunting her engagement ring while holding Ishaan close, alongside other frames of the couple walking hand-in-hand and sharing quiet, affectionate moments, giving a glimpse into their strong emotional connection and comfort with each other.
Lighthearted Expression of Their Relationship
She added a playful and endearing caption to the post, writing, “We may have overdone this whole liking each other thing,” which reflects her signature wit and the deep, easy bond she shares with Ishaan.
A Prominent Film Family Background
Shaheen Bhatt, who is the sister of Bollywood star Alia Bhatt and daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan, has carved her own identity away from the spotlight despite belonging to one of the most prominent film families in India.
A Career Built Behind the Camera and Beyond
Professionally, she is an accomplished author, screenwriter, and mental health advocate, best known for her memoir I've Never Been (Un)Happier, where she openly discusses her struggles with depression, while also contributing behind the scenes in films and helping manage Alia Bhatt’s production house, Eternal Sunshine Productions.
Who is Ishaan Mehra?
Her fiancé, Ishaan Mehra, brings a diverse background as a former international swimmer who represented India at the Youth Asian Games and has since transitioned into a successful career as a sports and fitness coach, conducting both online and offline training sessions and earning recognition as an ATG-certified coach.
Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's wedding aniversary
The engagement news comes shortly after Alia Bhatt celebrated her fourth wedding anniversary with actor Ranbir Kapoor, adding another joyous occasion for the Bhatt family, while also reminding fans of how Ishaan had already been warmly welcomed into their circle, including a previously shared fun poolside picture with Alia.
(All Images: Instagram)
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