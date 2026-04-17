Who is Shaheen Bhatt? Alia Bhatt's sister gets engaged to boyfriend Ishaan Mehra

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Shaheen Bhatt, daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan and sister of actress Alia Bhatt, has announced her engagement to fitness coach Ishaan Mehra. She shared the happy news on Instagram, posting a series of romantic and candid pictures with Ishaan that captured their special moments together. The announcement quickly drew attention from fans and the film industry, marking a joyful new chapter in her personal life as she begins this journey with her longtime partner.