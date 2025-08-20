Who is Apoorva Mukhija’s Ex Utsav Dahiya? Investment Banker Alleges She Cheated And Twisted Their Relationship For Content
Utsav Dahiya recently grabbed headlines with his song “Cute Little Red Flag”, posted on Instagram on August 17, 2025. The track, seen as a direct response to his ex-girlfriend and influencer Apoorva Mukhija (@the.rebel.kid), accused her of manipulating their past relationship for sympathy and content. He claimed she misrepresented him as “ghatiya” and warned he would release “receipts” if the false narrative continued.
Content Creator with a Focus on Music and Travel
Besides being in the headlines, Utsav actively shares travel vlogs and original music videos on Instagram, building a consistent digital presence.
Social Media Presence
As of now, Utsav has a growing audience with 36.4K followers on Instagram, where he mixes personal updates, aesthetic content, and lifestyle reels.
Investment Banking
Utsav is a finance professional. According to his LinkedIn, he works as an Associate at Morgan Stanley, currently based in their Sydney office.
Engineering Graduate from PEC, Chandigarh
He holds a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering from PEC University of Technology, Chandigarh, and began his corporate career at Morgan Stanley in 2019.
Instagram Bio
His Instagram bio reads: “Investment banking. Leo. Air Force brat. Chandigarh / Mumbai / Sydney. Experiences are worth investing in,” reflecting a life shaped by mobility
Rapidly Growing Public Persona
While his recent song brought him viral fame, Utsav has steadily been building a personal brand around lifestyle, travel, and music, now boasting over 93,000 followers on Instagram.
