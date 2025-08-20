Who is Apoorva Mukhija’s Ex Utsav Dahiya? Investment Banker Alleges She Cheated And Twisted Their Relationship For Content

1 / 7

Utsav Dahiya recently grabbed headlines with his song “Cute Little Red Flag”, posted on Instagram on August 17, 2025. The track, seen as a direct response to his ex-girlfriend and influencer Apoorva Mukhija (@the.rebel.kid), accused her of manipulating their past relationship for sympathy and content. He claimed she misrepresented him as “ghatiya” and warned he would release “receipts” if the false narrative continued.

(All Images: @the.rebel.kid/Instagram, @utsavdahiya/Instagram)