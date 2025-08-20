Advertisement
Who is Apoorva Mukhija’s Ex Utsav Dahiya? Investment Banker Alleges She Cheated And Twisted Their Relationship For Content

Utsav Dahiya made headlines with his song “Cute Little Red Flag”, allegedly calling out ex Apoorva Mukhija for twisting their relationship for sympathy and content.
Updated:Aug 20, 2025, 03:57 PM IST
Utsav Dahiya recently grabbed headlines with his song “Cute Little Red Flag”, posted on Instagram on August 17, 2025. The track, seen as a direct response to his ex-girlfriend and influencer Apoorva Mukhija (@the.rebel.kid), accused her of manipulating their past relationship for sympathy and content. He claimed she misrepresented him as “ghatiya” and warned he would release “receipts” if the false narrative continued.

 

(All Images: @the.rebel.kid/Instagram, @utsavdahiya/Instagram)  

Content Creator with a Focus on Music and Travel

Besides being in the headlines, Utsav actively shares travel vlogs and original music videos on Instagram, building a consistent digital presence.

Social Media Presence

As of now, Utsav has a growing audience with 36.4K followers on Instagram, where he mixes personal updates, aesthetic content, and lifestyle reels.

Investment Banking

Utsav is a finance professional. According to his LinkedIn, he works as an Associate at Morgan Stanley, currently based in their Sydney office.

Engineering Graduate from PEC, Chandigarh

He holds a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering from PEC University of Technology, Chandigarh, and began his corporate career at Morgan Stanley in 2019.

Instagram Bio

His Instagram bio reads: “Investment banking. Leo. Air Force brat. Chandigarh / Mumbai / Sydney. Experiences are worth investing in,” reflecting a life shaped by mobility

Rapidly Growing Public Persona

While his recent song brought him viral fame, Utsav has steadily been building a personal brand around lifestyle, travel, and music, now boasting over 93,000 followers on Instagram.

