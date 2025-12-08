Advertisement
NewsPhotosWho Is Avantika Bhatt? Sourav Joshi's Wife, With 443,000 Followers On Social Media, Is Being Accused For School Bullying
Who Is Avantika Bhatt? Sourav Joshi's Wife, With 443,000 Followers On Social Media, Is Being Accused For School Bullying

Avantika Bhatt, wife of YouTuber Sourav Joshi, is a social media influencer with 443,000 followers and has recently faced high school bullying allegations.
Updated:Dec 08, 2025, 04:20 PM IST
Identity Reveal

Identity Reveal

Avantika Bhatt is the wife of popular YouTuber Sourav Joshi, whose identity was kept secret for a long time before being officially revealed last month.

(All Images: @avantikabhhatt/ or @anisha.mishraaa/ Instagram)

Wedding Announcement

Wedding Announcement

Sourav Joshi shared his wedding vlog on December 6, 2025, featuring Avantika, sending fans into a celebratory mood.

Background

Background

Avantika is the daughter of a well-known astrologer, and their families share a longstanding friendship, as per report by One India Hindi.

Social Media Presence

Social Media Presence

Although not a content creator, Avantika has a verified Instagram account with over 443K followers.

Age and Birthdays

Age and Birthdays

Avantika is a September-born like Sourav, celebrating her 26th birthday on September 28, just 20 days after Sourav’s birthday on September 8.

Public Appearance

Public Appearance

Avantika has gained attention through wedding pictures and videos shared by Sourav on social media.

Controversy

Controversy

Avantika faced allegations of bullying in high school from content creator Anisha Mishra, who alleges Avantika had made her feel insecure about her appearance during their school years.

