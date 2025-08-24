Who Is Bigg Boss FIRST Contestant Ashnoor Kaur? From Child Star To Social Media Sensation
Child Star Since Age 4.5
Ashnoor Kaur began her acting journey at just four and a half years old, making her debut in the 2009 historical drama Jhansi Ki Rani.
TV Career Highlights
She has appeared in several popular Indian TV shows, including Saath Nibhaana Saathiya (2010), Shobha Somnath Ki (2011), Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha (2012), and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain (2013), showcasing her versatility as a young actress.
Breakthrough Role
One of her most recognised roles was in the long-running Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which earned her immense fame as a child actor.
Academic Achievements
Despite her early start in showbiz, she prioritised education and recently celebrated her graduation from Jai Hind College, saying, “70 projects, 37 subjects, 6 semesters and 3 years shaped me into who I am today."
Social Media Star
Ashnoor enjoys a massive fan following with over 9 million followers on Instagram, where she shares her life, fashion, and career updates.
Adult Acting Projects
Transitioning smoothly into mature roles, Ashnoor starred in shows like Patiala Babes and Suman Indori, establishing herself as a leading young actress.
Bigg Boss 19's First Contestant
In a much-anticipated reveal, Ashnoor Kaur was announced as the first contestant of Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, marking her entry into reality TV for the first time.
Trending Photos