Who Is Bushra Memon? Meet Pakistani Doppelganger Of Hania Aamir Who Is A Spitting Image Of The Newsmaker Actress

Who Is Hania Aamir's Lookalike: Pakistani actress Hania Aamir is a newsmaker and these days Bushra Memon, her doppelganger on social media has caught everyone's attention. Bushra is a Karachi-based influencer who looks like a spitting image of the actress. In fact, she has styled herself on the lines of the dimpled beauty. Today, let's check out some of her amazing photos from Instagram:
Bushra Memon, a digital content creator is a carbon of Pakistani actress Hania Aamir. Check out the pictures and see for yourself.
Bushra’s resemblance to Hania Aamir has caught internet with amazement.
On her 'date fixing' video, many fans commented and congratulated her. One user wrote: "I thought Hania Amir announcing her date fixing!" Another one said: "Why do you always copy Hania Amir? Don't you have your own personality?..You seem really obsessed with her."
The famous digital creator and vlogger, who has over 45K followers on Instagram, recently went viral after her Nikah/engagement video surfaced online.
Bushra Memon, who is gaining fame on social media has kept her styling, make-up and hair - all very similar to Hania which adds to her fame.
This Karachi-based digital creator has left fans in awe her as she looks like a spitting image of none other than popular Pakistani actress Hania Aamir.
Busha Memon has 45k followers on Instagram alone with only 100 posts so far.
