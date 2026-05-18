Who is Dananeer Mobeen? Pakistani actress, ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ girl and Pakistani brigadier’s daughter who called Devdas an ‘overrated classic’ for ‘glamorising alcoholism’

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The actress’ comments during a recent interview quickly triggered backlash on social media. When asked to name a classic film she feels is overrated, Dananeer picked Devdas and questioned the film’s central themes.

“What is the story? There's an alcoholic, there's a woman who has no self-respect, there's a dad who is a (beep sound), and there is another woman who is forced upon the man… what is happening and why is it a classic? Why is everyone going gaga? I get the sets, the grandeur, outfits, but the story? Why are we glamorising alcoholism?” she said during an interview with Mashion.