Who is Dananeer Mobeen? Pakistani actress, ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ girl and Pakistani brigadier’s daughter who called Devdas an ‘overrated classic’ for ‘glamorising alcoholism’
Dananeer Mobeen sparks backlash
The actress’ comments during a recent interview quickly triggered backlash on social media. When asked to name a classic film she feels is overrated, Dananeer picked Devdas and questioned the film’s central themes.
“What is the story? There's an alcoholic, there's a woman who has no self-respect, there's a dad who is a (beep sound), and there is another woman who is forced upon the man… what is happening and why is it a classic? Why is everyone going gaga? I get the sets, the grandeur, outfits, but the story? Why are we glamorising alcoholism?” she said during an interview with Mashion.
Dananeer criticised
The actress was heavily criticised online following her remarks. One social media user wrote, “What a shallow and uninformed take on Devdas. Reducing a classic like that to casual commentary shows a real lack of understanding of cinema. Not every opinion needs to be voiced, especially when it dismisses something so iconic so lightly. Very disappointing.”
Who is Dananeer?
Dananeer Mobeen is a Pakistani actress, influencer and content creator who rose to fame in 2021 after a viral social media clip turned her into an internet sensation across India and Pakistan.
Daughter of a Pakistani brigadier
Dananeer was born in December 2001 to a Pashtun family in Peshawar, Pakistan. She has a brother and a sister. Her father is reportedly a Brigadier in the Pakistan Army.
After completing her A-Levels, she pursued higher studies at The Millennium Universal College and graduated in November 2024.
Claim to fame
In early 2021, Dananeer was a 19-year-old student with a modest social media following. However, she became an overnight internet sensation after posting a short video from Nathia Gali during an outing with friends.
In the clip, she pointed towards her car and friends and said in Urdu, “Yeh hamari car hai, yeh hum hain, aur yeh hamari pawri ho rahi hai.” The phrase instantly went viral and became one of the biggest internet trends of the year.
Gained over 1 million followers
In the days following the video’s release, the clip garnered millions of views and sparked the “Pawri Ho Rahi Hai” meme trend. Indian music producer Yashraj Mukhate later recreated the audio in his own viral remix, which further boosted Dananeer’s popularity across social media platforms.
TV career
Dananeer made her television debut with the ISPR co-produced series Sinf-e-Aahan (2021–2022), where she portrayed the character of Syeda Sidra.
In 2023, she played a lead role in the romantic drama series Muhabbat Gumshuda Meri as Zobia. She later appeared in another MD Productions series titled Very Filmy.
Dananeer subsequently played a lead role in Meem Se Mohabbat.
In 2022, she also did voice acting for the ISPR co-produced animated television series Team Muhafiz.
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