Who is Dhinchak Pooja’s husband? Internet sensation confirms marriage after viral wedding photos spark music video rumours
Internet sensation Dhinchak Pooja has officially confirmed that she is married, ending weeks of speculation that began after her bridal photos and videos went viral online and led many fans to believe it was a music video shoot. The singer, whose real name is Pooja Jain, clarified that the wedding was real and not a promotional stunt.
Dhinchak Pooja gets married
Internet sensation Dhinchak Pooja has finally confirmed that she is officially married after her bridal photos sparked massive speculation online.
Dhinchak Pooja on marriage
The singer, whose real name is Pooja Jain, clarified that the viral wedding pictures were not part of any music video or promotional shoot.
Dhinchak Pooja confirms marriage
Speaking to Hindustan Times, Pooja said, “Maine sach mein shaadi kar li hai… Yeh koi music video nahi hai,” confirming that the wedding was completely real.
Who is her husband?
Dhinchak Pooja revealed that she married a singer named Yavaan after the two met online and dated for some time.
Dhinchak Pooja marriage
The couple reportedly tied the knot in an intimate ceremony attended only by close family members and loved ones.
Dhinchak Pooja's marriage
Fans initially believed the wedding clips were teasing a new song, with many joking about a possible track titled “Shaadi Maine Kar Li Aaj,” inspired by her viral hit Selfie Maine Leli Aaj.
Dhinchak Pooja's viral song
Dhinchak Pooja rose to nationwide fame in 2017 with viral songs like Dilon Ka Shooter and later gained more popularity after participating in Bigg Boss 11 hosted by Salman Khan.
(All Images: @dhinchak pooja/Instagram)
Trending Photos