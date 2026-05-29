Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3051383https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/who-is-dhinchak-pooja-s-husband-internet-sensation-confirms-marriage-after-viral-wedding-photos-spark-music-video-rumours-3051383
NewsPhotosWho is Dhinchak Pooja’s husband? Internet sensation confirms marriage after viral wedding photos spark music video rumours
photoDetails

Who is Dhinchak Pooja’s husband? Internet sensation confirms marriage after viral wedding photos spark music video rumours

Internet sensation Dhinchak Pooja has officially confirmed that she is married, ending weeks of speculation that began after her bridal photos and videos went viral online and led many fans to believe it was a music video shoot. The singer, whose real name is Pooja Jain, clarified that the wedding was real and not a promotional stunt.

Updated:May 29, 2026, 05:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Dhinchak Pooja gets married

1/7
Dhinchak Pooja gets married

Internet sensation Dhinchak Pooja has finally confirmed that she is officially married after her bridal photos sparked massive speculation online.

 

Follow Us

Dhinchak Pooja on marriage

2/7
Dhinchak Pooja on marriage

The singer, whose real name is Pooja Jain, clarified that the viral wedding pictures were not part of any music video or promotional shoot.

 

Follow Us

Dhinchak Pooja confirms marriage

3/7
Dhinchak Pooja confirms marriage

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Pooja said, “Maine sach mein shaadi kar li hai… Yeh koi music video nahi hai,” confirming that the wedding was completely real.

 

Follow Us

Who is her husband?

4/7
Who is her husband?

Dhinchak Pooja revealed that she married a singer named Yavaan after the two met online and dated for some time.

 

Follow Us

Dhinchak Pooja marriage

5/7
Dhinchak Pooja marriage

The couple reportedly tied the knot in an intimate ceremony attended only by close family members and loved ones.

 

Follow Us

Dhinchak Pooja's marriage

6/7
Dhinchak Pooja's marriage

Fans initially believed the wedding clips were teasing a new song, with many joking about a possible track titled “Shaadi Maine Kar Li Aaj,” inspired by her viral hit Selfie Maine Leli Aaj.

 

Follow Us

Dhinchak Pooja's viral song

7/7
Dhinchak Pooja's viral song

Dhinchak Pooja rose to nationwide fame in 2017 with viral songs like Dilon Ka Shooter and later gained more popularity after participating in Bigg Boss 11 hosted by Salman Khan.

(All Images: @dhinchak pooja/Instagram)

Follow Us
Dhinchak PoojaDhinchak Pooja marriageYavaanDhinchak Pooja husband
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Most catches in IPL 2026
Top 7 players with most catches in IPL 2026: Heinrich Klaasen leads, Devdutt Padikkal and Shubman Gill feature...; check full list
camera icon7
title
Heatwave in India
What is Nautapa?: How are the hottest 9 days of summer linked with the monsoon
camera icon7
title
top highest rainfall places in india
Best monsoon destinations in India: Top 7 rainiest places to visit this summer
camera icon7
title
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai cast fee
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai full cast salary: Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur to Pooja Hegde, who is earning more in this rom-com?
camera icon8
title
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi house Bihar
Inside Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's humble Samastipur home in Bihar: Turned RR pink after selection; Meet the house behind IPL's 15-year-old wonderkid - In pics