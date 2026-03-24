Who is Divi Vadthya? Once called 'most desirable woman in TV' and ex-Bigg Boss Telugu star who 'felt bad' after watching 'Pushpa 2'
Meet Divi Vadthya: She recently reacted to her part in the movie Pushpa 2 and why was she 'shocked' after watching the movie in cinemas. Let's get to know the actress a little better:
Meet Divi Vadthya: Pan-India Pushpa 2
Meet Divi Vadthya: Pan-India Pushpa 2: The Rule was a huge success Pan -India, becoming the highest grosser of the year, made on a budget of Rs 400–500 crore. It featured Allu Arjun in the titular role, alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Sunil and Rao Ramesh. Actress Divi Vadthya recently reacted to her part in the movie and why was she 'shocked' after watching the movie in cinemas. Let's get to know the actress a little better:
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Movie Stills)
Who is Divi Vadthya?
Who is Divi Vadthya?
Divi Vadthya made her debut with Maharshi in 2019. She was seen as a popular contestant in Bigg Boss Telugu season 4. Divi was also once named the Most Desirable Woman in the TV Industry by the Hyderabad Times in 2020.
Divi Vadthya's educational qualification
Divi Vadthya's educational qualification
Divi was born in Hyderabad to Shashikant Vaidya and Devaki. The model-actress studied at Jubilee Hills Public School till class 10. She completed her MBA from G Narayanamma Institute of Technology.
Divi's career graph
Divi's career graph
Divi began her career in modeling in 2017 and made her acting debut in 2018 with a short film called 'Let's Go'. She made her film debut with the 2019 film Maharshi. She has appeared in A1 Express, Cab Stories, Rudrangi, Lambasinghi, Simba, Flower 2, Daku Maharaj, Harikatha and a music video titled 'Silaka Mukkudana'.
Divi Vadthya regrets doing 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'
Divi Vadthya regrets doing 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'
On the Visual Talks Podcast, Divi was asked if she's happy with how her role turned out in Pushpa 2, to which she said: "Not at all. When it was pitched to me, I was told that it would be a big role. Because a teaser (Where is Pushpa?) was dropped with my character. After that, I, too, had high expectations for my role in the film. But when the film was released, I realised that’s not happening."
When asked about regretting the decision to be a part of the film, she said: "Yeah, I felt bad. But who will care about my pain? You just have to pat yourself on the back and move on. I felt very bad after watching the movie. I took ten friends along to the theatre because I thought it would be so good. I know I dubbed for the film for 10 days and shot for 20 days. I know I acted really well. But I was shocked after watching the film."
Divi Vadthya's role in Pushpa 2
Divi Vadthya's role in Pushpa 2
Divi played Minnu Uma Devi, a journalist who follows the lead character Pushpa Raj. Much of her role was reportedly cut and did not make it to the final cut.
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