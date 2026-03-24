Who is Divi Vadthya? Once called 'most desirable woman in TV' and ex-Bigg Boss Telugu star who 'felt bad' after watching 'Pushpa 2'

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Divi Vadthya regrets doing 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'

On the Visual Talks Podcast, Divi was asked if she's happy with how her role turned out in Pushpa 2, to which she said: "Not at all. When it was pitched to me, I was told that it would be a big role. Because a teaser (Where is Pushpa?) was dropped with my character. After that, I, too, had high expectations for my role in the film. But when the film was released, I realised that’s not happening."

When asked about regretting the decision to be a part of the film, she said: "Yeah, I felt bad. But who will care about my pain? You just have to pat yourself on the back and move on. I felt very bad after watching the movie. I took ten friends along to the theatre because I thought it would be so good. I know I dubbed for the film for 10 days and shot for 20 days. I know I acted really well. But I was shocked after watching the film."