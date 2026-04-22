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NewsPhotosWho was Divyanka Sirohi? Haryanvi actress passes away at 30 due to heart attack - All you need to know about her
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Who was Divyanka Sirohi? Haryanvi actress passes away at 30 due to heart attack - All you need to know about her

Haryanvi actress and social media personality Divyanka Sirohi passed away suddenly at the age of 30 after suffering a heart attack late Tuesday night (April 21) in Uttar Pradesh. Her untimely death has come as a shock to her fans and the regional entertainment industry.

Updated:Apr 22, 2026, 05:47 PM IST
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Divyanka Sirohi passes away

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Divyanka Sirohi passes away

Haryanvi actress Divyanka Sirohi passed away at the age of 30 after reportedly suffering a heart attack late Tuesday night (April 21) at her residence in Uttar Pradesh. Her sudden demise has left fans and those from the regional entertainment industry in deep shock and mourning.

 

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Declaration at Hospital

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Declaration at Hospital

Following the incident, her family immediately rushed her to a nearby hospital in an attempt to save her life. However, doctors at the hospital declared her dead on arrival.

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Who Was Divyanka Sirohi?

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Who Was Divyanka Sirohi?

Divyanka Sirohi was a Haryanvi actress and social media personality who gained popularity through regional music videos. She was also widely recognised for her strong presence on social media platforms and her growing fan base.

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Birth and Early Life

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Birth and Early Life

She was born on 19 November 1996 in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, where she spent her early years. Later, she moved to Ghaziabad with her parents and grandmother, where she continued living before her passing.

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Education Background

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Education Background

Divyanka completed her Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) from Chaudhary Charan Singh University in Meerut. She later went on to pursue an MBA from Sikkim, balancing her studies with her growing interest in media and entertainment.

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Family Details

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Family Details

She is survived by her parents, brother Himanshu, and sisters Dipanshu and Jasmeet. Her family, with whom she lived in Ghaziabad, has been deeply affected by her sudden loss.

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Career and Popularity

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Career and Popularity

She featured in several Haryanvi songs, including collaborations with singer Masoom Sharma, and gained over 1.3 million followers on Instagram after initially rising to fame through a viral TikTok video.

(All Image: @divyankaasirohi/Instagram)

 

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