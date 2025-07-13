Who Is Elli AvrRam? The Swedish Beauty Sparking Dating Buzz With Ashish Chanchlani
Ashish Chanchlani-Elli AvrRam
Ashish Chanchlani and Elli AvrRam’s current relationship status remains unconfirmed: While a July 12 Instagram photo, where Ashish is seen holding Elli with the caption “Finally”, sparked massive speculation that they might be dating, neither party has made any public statement confirming it. Fans and media outlets are divided, with many suggesting it could be a marketing campaign or creative project rather than a romantic reveal.
Origins & Name
Born Elisabet Avramidou Granlund on July 29, 1990, in Stockholm, she goes by Elli AvrRam professionally.
Heritage & Upbringing
She has a Greek father and Swedish mother, an actress who once appeared in Ingmar Bergman’s Fanny and Alexander. She trained in acting, dancing, and figure skating from a young age.
Bollywood Breakthrough
She moved to Mumbai and marked her debut in Mickey Virus (2013), and rose to fame through the Hindi comedy Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon (2015).
Reality TV Impact
Elli appeared on Bigg Boss Season 7 in 2013, lasting 10 weeks and gaining widespread recognition through the show.
Multi-Lingual Filmography
She’s acted in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and even Swedish films. Notable works include Malang (2020), Tamil film Naane Varuvean (2022), and Marathi debut Ilu Ilu 1998 (2025).
Media Presence & Public Life
With a vibrant Instagram following, she's often in the news and is now in a rumored relationship with Ashish Chanchlani. (All Images; IMDb/X/Instagram)
