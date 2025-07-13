Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2931385https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/who-is-elli-avrram-the-swedish-beauty-sparking-dating-buzz-with-ashish-chanchlani-2931385
NewsPhotosWho Is Elli AvrRam? The Swedish Beauty Sparking Dating Buzz With Ashish Chanchlani
photoDetails

Who Is Elli AvrRam? The Swedish Beauty Sparking Dating Buzz With Ashish Chanchlani

Recently, Elli AvrRam and Ashish Chanchlani sparked a wave of dating rumors after a heartfelt Instagram photo of the two went viral, leaving fans eager for confirmation.
Updated:Jul 13, 2025, 08:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Ashish Chanchlani-Elli AvrRam

1/7
Ashish Chanchlani-Elli AvrRam

Ashish Chanchlani and Elli AvrRam’s current relationship status remains unconfirmed: While a July 12 Instagram photo, where Ashish is seen holding Elli with the caption “Finally”, sparked massive speculation that they might be dating, neither party has made any public statement confirming it. Fans and media outlets are divided, with many suggesting it could be a marketing campaign or creative project rather than a romantic reveal.

Follow Us

Origins & Name

2/7
Origins & Name

Born Elisabet Avramidou Granlund on July 29, 1990, in Stockholm, she goes by Elli AvrRam professionally.  

 

Follow Us

Heritage & Upbringing

3/7
Heritage & Upbringing

She has a Greek father and Swedish mother, an actress who once appeared in Ingmar Bergman’s Fanny and Alexander. She trained in acting, dancing, and figure skating from a young age.  

 

Follow Us

Bollywood Breakthrough

4/7
Bollywood Breakthrough

She moved to Mumbai and marked her debut in Mickey Virus (2013), and rose to fame through the Hindi comedy Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon (2015).  

 

Follow Us

Reality TV Impact

5/7
Reality TV Impact

Elli appeared on Bigg Boss Season 7 in 2013, lasting 10 weeks and gaining widespread recognition through the show.  

 

Follow Us

Multi-Lingual Filmography

6/7
Multi-Lingual Filmography

She’s acted in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and even Swedish films. Notable works include Malang (2020), Tamil film Naane Varuvean (2022), and Marathi debut Ilu Ilu 1998 (2025).  

 

Follow Us

Media Presence & Public Life

7/7
Media Presence & Public Life

With a vibrant Instagram following, she's often in the news and is now in a rumored relationship with Ashish Chanchlani. (All Images; IMDb/X/Instagram)

 

Follow Us
Elli AvrRamAshish Chanchlaniwho is Elli AvrRamElli AvrRam dating Ashish Chanchlanientertainment newsAshish Chanchlani dating Elli AvrRamElli AvrRam datingElli AvrRam relationshipsElli AvrRam biographyElli AvrRam InstagramElli AvrRam and Ashish Chanchlani relationshipElli AvrRam love lifeAshish Chanchlani latest newsElli AvrRam boyfriend 2025Bollywood celebrity dating rumorsElli AvrRam love rumorsAshish Chanchlani dating newsWho is Ashish Chanchlani datingElli AvrRam current boyfriendAshish Chanchlani latest Instagram post
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
weekly numerology predictions
Weekly Numerology Predictions For July 14- 20: Check Your THEME For This Week
camera icon8
title
Oldest Tree
Meet 'Methuselah': Oldest Living Individual Tree, Over 4500 Years Old, Stands As Testament To Time
camera icon6
title
Dog
Meet Painting Pup: This Labrador Not Only Barks But Also Paints To Raise Funds For Stray Dogs, Earns Rs...
camera icon8
title
RCB
4 Players RCB Might Release To Free Up Purse Before IPL 2026 Auction: Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal And...
camera icon7
title
Ind vs Eng
6 Players With Most Centuries For India In SENA Countries: KL Rahul Joins Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar With 10th Century
NEWS ON ONE CLICK