Who Is Fátima Bosch? - Miss Universe 2025 Winner, Dyslexia & ADHD Advocate, Her WHOPPING Estimated Net Worth And Her Religion
Fátima Bosch
Fátima Bosch of Mexico won the 74th Miss Universe crown, outshining more than 100 contestants and marking Mexico’s first win since Andrea Meza in 2020.
Crowned by Reigning Miss Universe
She was crowned by the outgoing Miss Universe, Victoria Kjær Theilvig of Denmark, during the grand finale.
Strong Performance Among Finalists
The final five included representatives from Ivory Coast, Mexico, Venezuela, the Philippines, and Thailand, with Thailand’s Praveenar Singh finishing as 1st runner-up.
Roots in Villahermosa, Tabasco
Born in Villahermosa, Tabasco, Bosch is admired for her deep empathy and compassion toward animals.
Overcoming Neurodiversity Challenges & Net Worth
She is Mexican and Christian, and has openly shared her experiences growing up with dyslexia, ADHD, and hyperactivity, turning them into strengths. Her estimated net worth is reported to be between $300,000 and $500,000, as per a report by Mabumbe.
Education in Fashion and Design
Bosch studied Fashion and Apparel Design at Universidad Iberoamericana and continued her training at NABA in Milan, focusing on sustainable design.
Advocate for Sustainable Fashion and Creativity
A strong advocate for eco-conscious creativity, she creates fashion pieces using discarded materials, and began her pageant journey in 2018 after winning the Flor de Oro crown in Tabasco.
(All Images: Instagram)
Trending Photos