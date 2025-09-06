Who Is Former Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu? Actress Battling Celiac Disease Makes Her Bollywood Debut Opposite Tiger Shroff In Baaghi 4
Baaghi 4 marks the Bollywood debut of former Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu, starring opposite Tiger Shroff in this high-octane action film.
Who is Harnaaz Sandhu?
Who is Harnaaz Sandhu, the Indian beauty queen and actress making waves with her Bollywood debut?
Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu
Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu is a model-actress and former pageant winner. She won Femina Miss India Punjab 2019 and later Miss Universe 2021, becoming India’s third titleholder after Sushmita Sen (1994) and Lara Dutta (2000).
Chandigarh Native
Born in 2000 in Punjab, she was raised in Chandigarh. Her academic background includes public administration studies .
Other Projects
She appeared in Punjabi films Yaara Diyan Poon Baran (2021) and Bai Ji Kuttange (2022) before entering Bollywood.
Baaghi 4 Debut
Baaghi 4 (2025) marks her Hindi/Bollywood debut, opposite Tiger Shroff in a high-intensity action thriller directed by A. Harsha and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.
Celiac Disease
Her transformation ahead of the film, including significant weight loss amid public criticism, has generated praise. She cited celiac disease as a factor in earlier fluctuations. Her comeback aligned with the film’s promotion.
Harnaaz Dual Aspects
In Baaghi 4, she showcases dual aspects: fierce in adrenaline-laced sequences, and tender in the romantic track “Guzaara,” demonstrating range.
Baaghi 4 Box Office Day 1
Tiger Shroff’s action drama opened to a collection of over Rs 10 crore on Friday, as reported by Sacnilk, but fell short of matching Baaghi 3's opening day numbers.
Baaghi 4 Review
Baaghi 4 hit theatres on September 5, 2025, with early audiences calling it ‘mind-blowing', praising Tiger Shroff’s action and Harnaaz Sandhu’s standout performance.
