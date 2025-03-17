3 / 6

According to her LinkedIn profile, Gauri studied at Blue Mountain School. She then pursued FDA Styling & Photography at the University of the Arts, London, in 2004. She started her professional career in 2005 and worked as a partner at Marmalade till 2010.

Gauri then joined the Bengaluru-based company 3'C Tex Pvt Ltd as a Partner, Director, and Head of Design. She has also worked as a Consulting designer and buyer at The Leather Boutique. Gauri previously worked as a partner cum director at a BBlunt salon in Bengaluru before moving to Mumbai.