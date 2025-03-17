Who Is Gauri Spratt? Aamir Khan's New Bengaluru-Based Girlfriend Who Owns A Salon In Mumbai - In Pics
Aamir Khan's Girlfriend: Unseen pics of actor's newfound ladylove Gauri Spratt, who is Bengaluru-based entrepreneur.
Meet Gauri Spratt, Aamir Khan's New Ladylove
Mr Perfectionist turned 60 on March 14 and on the occasion of his birthday, introduced his current ladylove - Gauri Spratt to the media. Aamir told the media, "For one, she lives in Bangalore, or lived there till recently. So, I would fly down to meet her, and the media scrutiny is less there. So we stayed under the radar." So, let's dig deeper and find out some more information about Gauri, whom he has introduced with pals Shah Rukh and Salman as well.
Who Is Gauri Spratt?
Gauri Spratt is originally from Bengaluru and is the daughter of Rita Spratt, who owned a salon in Bengaluru. Aamir Khan shared he has known Gauri for 25 years but has been in a relationship for the last 18 months only.
Gauri Spratt's Professional Background
According to her LinkedIn profile, Gauri studied at Blue Mountain School. She then pursued FDA Styling & Photography at the University of the Arts, London, in 2004. She started her professional career in 2005 and worked as a partner at Marmalade till 2010.
Gauri then joined the Bengaluru-based company 3'C Tex Pvt Ltd as a Partner, Director, and Head of Design. She has also worked as a Consulting designer and buyer at The Leather Boutique. Gauri previously worked as a partner cum director at a BBlunt salon in Bengaluru before moving to Mumbai.
Aamir Khan On Dating Gauri
He told the media, "We are committed now, and we felt we were secure enough in each other to tell you guys. And this is better, I won't have to hide things now. I thought it would be a nice occasion for you all to meet her, besides we won't have to keep hiding. She met Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan last night."
Aamir Khan On Marriage Plans
Aamir Khan has been married twice - to Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao. He said, "See, we are fully committed. And I have been married twice. Par ab 60 saal ki umar mein shaadi shayad mujhe shobha nahi deg. But let's see."
Gauri's Personal Life
Gauri has a six-year-old child and has known Aamir for 25 years. She was recently spotted in the city wearing a lavender kurta, paired with black leggings. Also, Aamir Khan's old video from former cricketer Irfan Pathan and his wife Safa Mirza's 9th wedding anniversary celebrations resurfaced online where the actor was seen along with girlfriend Gauri Spratt and his ex-wives Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao.
