Who Is Janki Bodiwala? Actress with Bachelor of Dental Surgery degree who participated in Miss India 2019, now making waves alongside Rani Mukerji in Mardaani 3
Who Is Janki Bodiwala? Actress with Bachelor of Dental Surgery degree who participated in Miss India 2019, now making waves alongside Rani Mukerji in Mardaani 3

Updated:Jan 30, 2026, 08:22 PM IST
Mardaani 3

Mardaani 3

As Mardani 3 hit theatres on January 30, another actress is grabbing headlines alongside Rani Mukerji and antagonist Malika Prasad. Janki Bodiwala plays the role of a police officer named Fatima who works with Rani Mukerji’s character, Shivani Shivaji Roy.

Worked in Gujarati Films

Worked in Gujarati Films

The Shaitaan actress has predominantly worked in Gujarati cinema. She is known for films such as Chhello Divas (2015), Chhutti Jashe Chhakka (2018), Naadi Dosh (2022), and Vash (2023).

She stepped into Bollywood with Shaitaan in 2024 alongside Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan which was the remake of Vash.

 

Won National Award

Won National Award

She even won National Film Award for her performance. She bagged her second big project with YRF's Mardaani 3.

 

Educational Qualifications

Educational Qualifications

She completed her schooling from M K Secondary & Higher Secondary School, Ahmedabad. She later graduated with a Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) degree from Goenka Research Institute of Dental Science, Gandhinagar.

 

Participated in Miss India 2019

Participated in Miss India 2019

She participated in Miss India 2019, where she emerged as one of the top three finalists from Miss India Gujarat.

Film Career

Film Career

Bodiwala made her acting debut in the Gujarati film Chhello Divas, written and directed by Krishnadev Yagnik.

In 2023, she starred in Vash, which became a blockbuster. Her performance in the film was widely appreciated by both audiences and critics.

