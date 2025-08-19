2 / 7

On Monday, Faissal spoke with the media and discussed why he had cut ties with his brother Aamir Khan and the rest of the family. He claimed that Aamir has an illicit child with Jessica Hines, a British journalist. He told IANS, “It all started in 2002 with my family pressurising me for marriage. Then I wrote a letter in which I mentioned that my sister Nikhat got married thrice, Aamir has a child out of wedlock with Jessika Hines. I asked in that letter, if this is the state of their personal lives, who are they to give suggestions to me on how I should live my life. It all started from there. Then I stopped meeting them. So, they alleged that I’m suffering from mental health because I stopped meeting the family”.

(Image: Instagram/X)