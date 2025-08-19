Advertisement
Who Is Jessica Hines? Bollywood Star Aamir Khan’s Alleged Affair And Illegitimate Child Controversy, Recently Sparked By Faissal Khan's Shocking Claims

Aamir Khan and his brother Faissal Khan have had a strained and tumultuous relationship over the years, marked by public disputes, legal battles, and most recently, Faissal publicly cutting ties with the family while making serious allegations against Aamir.

Updated:Aug 19, 2025, 02:25 PM IST
Family Rift

1/7
Family Rift

Just a day after cutting ties with his family members, Aamir Khan's brother, Faissal Khan, held a press conference recently.

 

(Image: Instagram /X)

Affair Allegation

2/7
Affair Allegation

On Monday, Faissal spoke with the media and discussed why he had cut ties with his brother Aamir Khan and the rest of the family. He claimed that Aamir has an illicit child with Jessica Hines, a British journalist. He told IANS, “It all started in 2002 with my family pressurising me for marriage. Then I wrote a letter in which I mentioned that my sister Nikhat got married thrice, Aamir has a child out of wedlock with Jessika Hines. I asked in that letter, if this is the state of their personal lives, who are they to give suggestions to me on how I should live my life. It all started from there. Then I stopped meeting them. So, they alleged that I’m suffering from mental health because I stopped meeting the family”.

 

(Image: Instagram/X)

Magazine

3/7
Magazine

In 2005, Bollywood perfectionist, Aamir Khan found himself in between of his life's biggest controversy, Stardust magazine did a story with a headline reading "2 Year old Jaan, The Child Aamir Khan Abandoned"

 

(Image: X/Facebook)

Who Is Jessica?

4/7
Who Is Jessica?

Jessica Hines is a British journalist and writer who came to India to work on a book on Amitabh Bachchan's biography.

 

(Image: Freepik) (This Image is used for representational purposes.)

Jessica Married William Talbot

5/7
Jessica Married William Talbot

In 2007, Jessica married London businessman William Talbot, who she described as very supportive of her son Jaan. "When I was in India for a long while working on my Amitabh Bachchan book, William took care of Jaan. He is very supportive and protective of my son," Jessica told TOI.

 

(Image: Freepik) (This Image is used for representational purposes.)

Book Project

6/7
Book Project

Jessica wrote Looking for the Big B, a biography of Amitabh Bachchan, published in 2007. 

 

(Image: Amazon)

Later Works

7/7
Later Works

Jessica later authored My Brother’s War in 2010. Her current whereabouts remain unknown.

 

(Image: @_jessicahines/Instagram)

Jessica HinesAamir khanFaissal KhanJessica Hines journalistwho is Jessica Hinesaamir khan childaamir khan illegitimate childJessica hines aamir khanaamir khan jessica hinesjessica hines stardustentertainment news
