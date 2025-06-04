Who Is Kartik Tiwari, Inquilaab Srivastava And Alia Advani? 8 TOP Bollywood Stars Whose Real Names Will Shock You! In Pics
Who Are These People? Check out the compilation below and we bet some of the real names will surprise you!
Bollywood Celebs And Their Real Names
Top Bollywood Celebs And Their Real Names: Let's dig out some information about our favourite B-Town stars. From Kartik Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar to Kartik Aaryan and Katrina Kaif among others - we bet you didn't know their real names.
Who Is Kartik Tiwari?
Nation's heartthrob Kartik Aaryan's actual name is Kartik Tiwari.
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif was born with her mother's surname Turquotte (also spelt Turcotte), on 16 July 1983. Her father, Mohammed Kaif, is a British businessman of Kashmiri descent.
Kiara Advani's actual name
Mommy-to-be Kiara Advani's actual name is Alia Advani which she changed before coming to movies.
Sunny Leone's real name
Sunny Leone's real name is Karenjit Kaur Vohra and she also has a web series titled Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone based on her life.
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan's real is Hrithik Rakesh Nagrath.
What's Amitabh Bachchan Real Name?
The legendary Indian megastar Amitabh Bachchan's real name is Inquilaab Srivastava.
Saif Ali Khan's Real Name
Saif Ali Khan's real name is Sajid Ali Khan.
Akshay Kumar
Can you believe it, Akshay Kumar's real name is Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia?
