Who Is Kiran Mishra? Know About Sanjay Mishra’s Real-Life Second Wife After His Viral Wedding Photos With Mahima Chaudhry

Sanjay Mishra’s real-life second wife, Kiran Mishra, came into the spotlight after his wedding photos with Mahima Chaudhry went viral, sparking widespread curiosity about her life and background.
Updated:Oct 31, 2025, 04:33 PM IST
Viral Rumors Clarified

Viral Rumors Clarified

The internet was recently abuzz with speculation that actor Sanjay Mishra had secretly married Mahima Chaudhry, following viral photos and videos of the two in bridal attire.

Promotional Shoot, Not a Wedding

Promotional Shoot, Not a Wedding

The images were part of a promotional campaign for their upcoming film, Durlabh Prasad Ki Doosri Shadi, rather than an actual marriage, successfully generating buzz for the romantic comedy.

(Image @viralbhayani/Instagram)

Sanjay Mishra’s Real-Life Marriage

Sanjay Mishra’s Real-Life Marriage

In reality, Sanjay Mishra has been married to Kiran Mishra since 2009, as reported by Times of India. She is his second wife. Mishra was previously married to Roshni Achreja in the 1990s, but the couple eventually parted ways.

Kiran Mishra’s Background

Kiran Mishra’s Background

Kiran hails from the small village of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand, near the India-Nepal border. Sanjay Mishra, originally from Varanasi, Bihar, had never heard of the village before meeting her.

Arranged Marriage and Love After Marriage

Arranged Marriage and Love After Marriage

The couple’s marriage was arranged by Sanjay’s mother after his father’s passing. Both have shared that their love grew after marriage, describing their union as destined.

Mutual Admiration

Mutual Admiration

Kiran Mishra is Sanjay’s biggest fan. She has expressed particular fondness for his 2010 comedy, Phas Gaye Re Obama, while appreciating his entire body of work.

(Image: IMDb)

Private Family Life

Private Family Life

The couple prefers to keep their personal life away from the public eye, raising their two daughters, Pal and Lamha, with discretion.

(All Images: @imsanjaimishra/Instagram)

 

