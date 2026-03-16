Who is Lavanya Tripathi? Actress reveals Tamil director made her ‘uncomfortable’, filed case when she said ‘no’, know her husband, educational qualifications!

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HT quoted a fan asking her about facing any low moments in her life when she cried her heart out at home and yet functioned normally. Lavanya replied to this saying, "As a single woman and no family background, sometimes there’s no one to help you. So, you’re like, okay, what can I do? There was a time, there was a movie in Tamil which I was supposed to do. And I felt something was not right with the director. Maybe, I can be wrong but I just didn’t feel comfortable and nenu no cheppesanu (I said no). After that, they kind of put a case on me and they were putting out wrong articles about me in the newspaper."

"Nenu ipudu cheptunanu, gaani aa time ki nenu evariki cheppaledu. Nenu evariki help adagaledu (I am talking about it now, but back then, I told this to no one or ask for anyone’s help). But because of that pressure, one day I just came home, and I was just crying. Normally, I don’t cry. After crying, I got up, made myself some tea and chilled. Crying is good, no problem, but I have faced such situations. All these times, they make you very strong,” stated Lavanya."