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NewsPhotosWho is Lavanya Tripathi? Actress reveals Tamil director made her ‘uncomfortable’, filed case when she said ‘no’, know her husband, educational qualifications!
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Who is Lavanya Tripathi? Actress reveals Tamil director made her ‘uncomfortable’, filed case when she said ‘no’, know her husband, educational qualifications!

Who is Lavanya Tripathi? During a conversation, she opened up on how once a Tamil director filed a case against her for saying 'no'.

Updated:Mar 16, 2026, 12:46 PM IST
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Who is Lavanya Tripathi?

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Who is Lavanya Tripathi?

Actress Lavanya Tripathi recently opened up on her 'not-so-pleasant' experience with a filmmaker in south. She attended an Open House With Fans session by Mahi Originals, where she was quizzed on various topics. During the conversation, she opened up on how once a Tamil director filed a case against her for saying 'no'. Let's try to know more about the actress and her back story: 

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)

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Meet Lavanya Tripathi

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Meet Lavanya Tripathi

Lavanya Tripathi Konidela mostly works in Telugu movies and started out as a model, winning Femina Miss Uttarakhand in 2006. She made her acting debut with the Hindi television show Pyaar Ka Bandhan (2009) and made her film debut with Telugu romantic drama Andala Rakshasi (2012).

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When Lavanya said 'no', director filed case

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When Lavanya said 'no', director filed case

HT quoted a fan asking her about facing any low moments in her life when she cried her heart out at home and yet functioned normally. Lavanya replied to this saying, "As a single woman and no family background, sometimes there’s no one to help you. So, you’re like, okay, what can I do? There was a time, there was a movie in Tamil which I was supposed to do. And I felt something was not right with the director. Maybe, I can be wrong but I just didn’t feel comfortable and nenu no cheppesanu (I said no). After that, they kind of put a case on me and they were putting out wrong articles about me in the newspaper."

"Nenu ipudu cheptunanu, gaani aa time ki nenu evariki cheppaledu. Nenu evariki help adagaledu (I am talking about it now, but back then, I told this to no one or ask for anyone’s help). But because of that pressure, one day I just came home, and I was just crying. Normally, I don’t cry. After crying, I got up, made myself some tea and chilled. Crying is good, no problem, but I have faced such situations. All these times, they make you very strong,” stated Lavanya."

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What happened after that?

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What happened after that?

Lavanya quipped that the incident took place almost a decade ago. She said, "All I did was say no because I wasn’t comfortable working with the person. They troubled me a lot afterwards, too. If you’re going through hell, keep going."

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Meet Lavanya Tripathi's husband

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Meet Lavanya Tripathi's husband

Lavanya is married to popular South star Varun Tej. Their romance began after working together in Mister (2017). The couple got married in November 2023 in Tuscany, Italy in a traditional ceremony. In September 2025, Lavanya Tripathi and Varun Tej welcomed their son Vaayuv.

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Lavanya Tripathi's career graph

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Lavanya Tripathi's career graph

She earned fame with movies including Doosukeltha (2013) and Bramman (2014), Bhale Bhale Magadivoy (2015), Soggade Chinni Nayana (2016), Srirastu Subhamastu (2016), Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi (2017), Arjun Suravaram (2019) and A1 Express (2021). 

Lavanya also featured in streaming series Puli Meka (2023) and Miss Perfect (2024).

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Meet Lavanya Tripathi's husband

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Meet Lavanya Tripathi's husband

Lavanya is married to popular South star Varun Tej. Their romance began after working together in Mister (2017). The couple got married in November 2023 in Tuscany, Italy in a traditional ceremony. In September 2025, Lavanya Tripathi and Varun Tej welcomed their son Vaayuv.

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Lavanya Tripathi's educational background

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Lavanya Tripathi's educational background

Born in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, Lavanya grew up in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. After completing her schooling from Marshall School, Dehradun, she moved to Mumbai, where she graduated in economics from Rishi Dayaram National College.

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