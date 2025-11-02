Who Is Maan Panu? The 25-Year-Old Singer-Songwriter Whose Viral Track Left Salman Khan Wishing It Was His Own
Who is Maan Panu? The 25-year-old singer whose hit song made Salman Khan say he wishes it were his own.
Salman Khan’s Cowboy Look Post
Who is Maan Panu?: On November 1 (Saturday), Salman Khan shared a photo on Instagram from his Panvel farmhouse, donning a cowboy-inspired outfit with weathered denim, a charcoal tee, and a brown wide-brimmed hat, giving off vintage vibes.
Shout-out to Maan Panu
In his post, Salman praised a new track, writing, “An amazing track after a very long time.. Congratulations! Wish this was one of my songs..@maanpanu_”, indirectly referring to Maan’s song.
Maan’s Reaction
Maan Panu responded to Salman’s appreciation with a heartfelt comment: “Now I’m Done,” followed by a red heart and hug emoji.
Maan Panu’s Background
Born on July 5 in Kumaon, Uttarakhand, Maan pursued a degree in Mathematical Sciences from Kumaun University.
Early Career
Maan started as a Marketing Intern at Hitech Proaudio India Pvt. Ltd. (March-December 2022), as per his LinkedIn profile.
Music Career
He worked as an Assistant Music Producer at Farr Studio in Mumbai for around three years, contributing to a six-song album and later served as a Singer-Songwriter with ZOEE (Dec 2022–Aug 2025).
Current Recognition
Maan’s track “I’m Done”, released on September 17, 2025, under Warner Music India’s I-Popstar: Vol. 1, has gone viral. He is currently competing on the reality show I-Popstar, as part of Aditya Rikhari’s team.
(All Images: Instagram)
Trending Photos