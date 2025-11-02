Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2979218https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/who-is-maan-panu-the-25-year-old-singer-songwriter-whose-viral-track-left-salman-khan-wishing-it-was-his-own-2979218
NewsPhotosWho Is Maan Panu? The 25-Year-Old Singer-Songwriter Whose Viral Track Left Salman Khan Wishing It Was His Own
photoDetails

Who Is Maan Panu? The 25-Year-Old Singer-Songwriter Whose Viral Track Left Salman Khan Wishing It Was His Own

Who is Maan Panu? The 25-year-old singer whose hit song made Salman Khan say he wishes it were his own.

Updated:Nov 02, 2025, 07:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Salman Khan’s Cowboy Look Post

1/7
Salman Khan’s Cowboy Look Post

Who is Maan Panu?: On November 1 (Saturday), Salman Khan shared a photo on Instagram from his Panvel farmhouse, donning a cowboy-inspired outfit with weathered denim, a charcoal tee, and a brown wide-brimmed hat, giving off vintage vibes.

 

Follow Us

Shout-out to Maan Panu

2/7
Shout-out to Maan Panu

In his post, Salman praised a new track, writing, “An amazing track after a very long time.. Congratulations! Wish this was one of my songs..@maanpanu_”, indirectly referring to Maan’s song.

 

Follow Us

Maan’s Reaction

3/7
Maan’s Reaction

Maan Panu responded to Salman’s appreciation with a heartfelt comment: “Now I’m Done,” followed by a red heart and hug emoji.

 

Follow Us

Maan Panu’s Background

4/7
Maan Panu’s Background

Born on July 5 in Kumaon, Uttarakhand, Maan pursued a degree in Mathematical Sciences from Kumaun University.

Follow Us

Early Career

5/7
Early Career

Maan started as a Marketing Intern at Hitech Proaudio India Pvt. Ltd. (March-December 2022), as per his LinkedIn profile.

Follow Us

Music Career

6/7
Music Career

He worked as an Assistant Music Producer at Farr Studio in Mumbai for around three years, contributing to a six-song album and later served as a Singer-Songwriter with ZOEE (Dec 2022–Aug 2025).

 

Follow Us

Current Recognition

7/7
Current Recognition

Maan’s track “I’m Done”, released on September 17, 2025, under Warner Music India’s I-Popstar: Vol. 1, has gone viral. He is currently competing on the reality show I-Popstar, as part of Aditya Rikhari’s team.

(All Images: Instagram)

Follow Us
Salman KhanMaan PanuMaan Panu Salman KhanMaan Panu ageMaan Panu instagramMaan Panu songsMaan Panu Salman Khan songEntertainmentwho is Maan Panu
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
weekly numerology predictions
Weekly Numerology Predictions For November 3-9: Check For Your Tarot Message And Astrologer's Advice
camera icon10
title
CSK
5 Players CSK Might Release To Increase IPL 2026 Auction Purse: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra And...
camera icon13
title
WEEKLY HEALTH HOROSCOPE
Weekly Health Horoscope For November 3-9: Check For Your Health TIP For THIS Week
camera icon6
title
Indian Railways
Meet India's Nawab Who Used To Take Trains Inside His Palace; Owns His Private Railway Station Worth Rs 113 Crore
camera icon13
title
Weekly love horoscope
Weekly Love Horoscope For November 3-9: People Admire How Warm You Are, Zodiacs