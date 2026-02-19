Who Is Madhav Gopal Agrawal? The businessman who lent Rajpal Yadav money, cried and begged him to repay and what went down behind them?
Businessman Madhav Gopal Agrawal and Rajpal Yadav’s long-running legal dispute has resurfaced after the actor’s recent bail from Tihar Jail. Here’s a detailed look at who Agrawal is and how their financial conflict unfolded.
Meet Madhav Gopal Agrawal
Madhav Gopal Agrawal is a businessman linked with M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd. He is also associated with companies such as KR Pulp and Papers Ltd. Unlike Yadav, Agrawal has no professional background in the film industry and is primarily known for his business dealings.
How he met Rajpal Yadav
In an interview with News Pinch, Agrawal said he met Rajpal Yadav through MP Mithilesh Kumar Katheria. During their initial interaction, the actor reportedly told him that his film Ata Pata Laapata was nearing completion but urgently needed funds to survive.
Agrawal claimed Yadav warned that the entire project would collapse without immediate financial support.
Initially declined help
Agrawal said he was hesitant at first and refused to lend money. However, he alleged that Yadav’s wife Radha contacted him repeatedly, requesting assistance. Moved by her appeals, he eventually agreed to help and provide funds for the film’s completion.
He stated that he gave Rs 5 crore under a formal agreement, which clearly mentioned that repayment would not depend on the film’s success, certification, or theatrical release.
‘Strictly loan’
Agrawal stressed that the amount he gave was strictly a loan and not an investment. He said the money was arranged from funds he had borrowed himself from others.
He recalled visiting Rajpal Yadav’s residence in a distressed state, where he broke down and asked for a definite repayment schedule. According to him, a genuine investment would not involve personal guarantees or post-dated cheques, which were part of their agreement.
Begged and cried Rajpal Yadav
When the repayment deadline passed, Agrawal said he repeatedly contacted Yadav, who cited financial troubles. Three additional agreements were later signed, and new cheques were issued, but the uncertainty continued.
Agrawal also said that when Amitabh Bachchan launched the film’s music, he realised that under their contract, the film’s negatives and earnings were supposed to be transferred to him after completion. Fearing further losses, he approached the court and obtained a temporary stay on the film’s release.
Agrawal returned to court
Rajpal Yadav reportedly maintained that repayment would only be possible after the film’s release. A temporary settlement was reached, and the court stay was lifted. However, the film’s weak box office performance worsened the situation.
In 2013, with no resolution in sight, Agrawal approached the court again. Judicial proceedings led to a settlement of Rs 10.40 crore. Although several cheques were submitted by the actor, all of them were later dishonoured, further escalating the legal conflict.
