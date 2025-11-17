Who Is Meera Vasudevan? Actress Ends Third Marriage After Just One Year — Who Were Her First Two Ex‑Spouses?
Meera Vasudevan Announces Divorce
Actress Meera Vasudevan announced her separation from cinematographer Vipin Puthiyankam, ending her third marriage after just one year.
Official Announcement:
Meera took to social media in August 2025 to officially declare that she is single, describing herself as being in a "wonderful and peaceful phase" of life.
Marriage Details
Meera and Vipin married in May 2024 in Coimbatore. They met while working together on the television serial Kudumbavilakku.
Husband’s Background:
Vipin Puthiyankam, from Palakkad, is a cinematographer who has worked on TV serials like Kudumbavilakku and various documentaries.
Previous Marriages:
Before Vipin, Meera was married to actor John Kokken, with whom she has a son named Ariha and was first married to Vishal Agarwal, in 2005, but the couple parted ways in 2010, as per report by The Statesman.
Career Milestone:
Despite personal challenges, Meera recently celebrated 25 years in the film and television industry, expressing gratitude for her journey as an actress and artist.
Film and TV Career:
Meera gained recognition in Malayalam cinema with her debut opposite Mohanlal in Thanmathra and acted in films like Oruvan, Ekantham, Kaakki, and Pachamarathanalil, before returning to prominence through television serials.
