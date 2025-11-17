Advertisement
NewsPhotosWho Is Meera Vasudevan? Actress Ends Third Marriage After Just One Year — Who Were Her First Two Ex‑Spouses?
Who Is Meera Vasudevan? Actress Ends Third Marriage After Just One Year — Who Were Her First Two Ex‑Spouses?

Actress Meera Vasudevan has ended her third marriage after just one year, marking another chapter in her personal life that has previously seen two other marriages.
Updated:Nov 17, 2025, 04:04 PM IST
Meera Vasudevan Announces Divorce

1/7
Actress Meera Vasudevan announced her separation from cinematographer Vipin Puthiyankam, ending her third marriage after just one year.

Official Announcement:

2/7
Meera took to social media in August 2025 to officially declare that she is single, describing herself as being in a "wonderful and peaceful phase" of life.

Marriage Details

3/7
Meera and Vipin married in May 2024 in Coimbatore. They met while working together on the television serial Kudumbavilakku.

Husband’s Background:

4/7
Vipin Puthiyankam, from Palakkad, is a cinematographer who has worked on TV serials like Kudumbavilakku and various documentaries.

Previous Marriages:

5/7
Before Vipin, Meera was married to actor John Kokken, with whom she has a son named Ariha and was first married to Vishal Agarwal, in 2005, but the couple parted ways in 2010, as per report by The Statesman.

Career Milestone:

6/7
Despite personal challenges, Meera recently celebrated 25 years in the film and television industry, expressing gratitude for her journey as an actress and artist.

Film and TV Career:

7/7
Meera gained recognition in Malayalam cinema with her debut opposite Mohanlal in Thanmathra and acted in films like Oruvan, Ekantham, Kaakki, and Pachamarathanalil, before returning to prominence through television serials.

