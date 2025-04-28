Who Is Navina Bole? All About The 'Ishqbaaz' Actress Who Accused Sajid Khan of Sexual Harassment
Sajid Khan has found himself in another controversy, facing accusations of sexual harassment once again. In a shocking revelation, the TV actress revealed that the filmmaker harassed her during the shooting of the film Heyy Baby.
Who is Navina Bole?
Navina is best known for her popular role in the TV show Miley Jab Hum Tum, where she portrayed Diya Bhushan. She is also recognized for playing Tia Kapoor in the hit series Ishqbaaaz.
Navina Bole Accuses Sajid Khan of Sexual Misconduct
During a conversation with YouTuber Subhojit Ghosh, Navina referred to Sajid as a "terrible man" and accused him of making inappropriate demands. She alleged that the director asked her to strip and sit in lingerie. "Why don’t you just get off your clothes and sit in your lingerie? I need to see how comfortable you are in your body," she recalled.
Work Front
In addition to her TV roles, Navina has featured in several music videos and commercials. She has also appeared in famous shows, including Sumit Sambhal Lega, Badi Door Se Aaye Hai, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Baal Veer, Kumkum Bhagya, Jeannie Aur Juju, Sapna Babul Ka Bidaai, and Yahaaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli.
The model-turned-actress shares glimpses of her life on her Instagram page, where she has 1.2 million followers.
Married Life
Navina married actor-producer Karran Jeet in 2017. The couple has a daughter together but separated in 2024
Joins List of Women Accusing Sajid Khan
From 2018 to 2020, several women, including influencer Saloni Chopra, actress Rachel White, journalist Karishma Upadhyay, actress Mandana Karimi, and actress Sherlyn Chopra, have accused Sajid Khan of sexual misconduct.
Netizens Support Navina
Many netizens have criticized Sajid Khan following the repeated accusations from women. One user slammed the director, saying, "Every single woman who has ever been left alone with this man for 2 minutes."
