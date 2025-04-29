Who Is Neha Singh Rathore? Bhojpuri Singer Booked For Alleged Seditious Post After Pahalgam Attack
Neha Singh Rathore is a well-known Bhojpuri singer, famous for her politically charged folk songs.
Early Life and Background
Neha is 28 years old and was raised in Jandaha, Bihar. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from Kanpur University in 2018.
Rise to Fame in Folk Music
Neha began her music career as a composer in 2019. She rose to prominence after sharing her recorded songs on Facebook. Alongside her music, she is also recognized for her socially driven poetry.
Creating Awareness Through YouTube
During the COVID-19 lockdown, Neha launched her own YouTube channel to shed light on the struggles of migrant workers during the pandemic. By the following year, her channel had gained over 100,000 subscribers.
Active Voice on Instagram
Neha’s Instagram account has 141,000 followers, where she shares Bhojpuri songs focused on social issues, poems, and personal glimpses from her life. Her bio reads: "Fighting to restore the honour of Bhojpuri that has been ripped off by the sleazy movie songs."
Popular Songs and Social Commentary
Some of her most notable works include ‘Bihar Mein Ka Ba,’ ‘UP Mein Ka Ba,’ ‘UP Mein Ka Ba – Season 2,’ and ‘MP Mein Ka Ba.’ Her song ‘Bihar Mein Ka Ba’ highlighted the struggles of migrant workers during the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections. In 2022, ‘UP Mein Ka Ba?’ addressed critical issues such as COVID-19 deaths, the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, and the Hathras gang rape, gaining widespread attention.
Personal Life
Neha Singh Rathore married Himanshu Singh in 2022. The couple tied the knot in a ceremony in Lucknow.
Past Controversies
This isn’t the first time Neha has been involved in controversy. Last year, Kanpur police issued her a notice over her song ‘UP Mein Ka Ba’, alleging it incited hatred. She was also booked for sharing a caricature related to the Madhya Pradesh urination incident, in which a man was seen urinating on a tribal labourer.
Kashmir Post and Legal Trouble
Neha is currently facing legal action in Lucknow under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). She has been charged with promoting sectarian animosity, disturbing public order, and endangering the sovereignty and integrity of India. She has also been booked under sections of the Information Technology Act for her online post related to the Pahalgam attack.
