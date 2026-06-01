Who is Nehal Vadoliya? Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame actress alleges 'divorced' Rajasthan Royals cricketer called her 'hot', 'beautiful' in messages
Who is Nehal Vadoliya? This Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame actress made startling allegations that a 'divorced' Rajasthan Royals cricketer sent her private messages.
Meet actress Nehal Vadoliya
Meet actress Nehal Vadoliya: In this feature, let's dig out more information about the actress who recently made headlines over her startling claims related to a 'divorced' Rajasthan Royals cricketer, who apparently slid into her DMs and called her 'hot'. Who is Nehal Vadoliya and why is she trending on social media - read below to find out about the actress:
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)
Who is Nehal Vadoliya?
Who is Nehal Vadoliya?
Actress Nehal Vadoliya hails from Gujarat and has a sibling named Priyanka. She kickstarted her career as a model and after completing her studies ventured into movies. She was seen in web-series including Mangalam Dangalam - Kabhi Pyaar, Kabhi Vaar (2018) and Gandii Baat (2018). However, she made her lead role debut in Imli in 2023 and was seen in shows like 'Dunali' (2021-2022), 'Julie (2019-2022), and iconic series Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' (2020) as per IMdb.
Nehal Vadoliya's big claims
Nehal Vadoliya's big claims
In a recent interview on Suno India Podcast, Nehal claimed that the divorced cricketer messaged her and called her 'hot', 'beautiful', and 'pretty.' She, however did not name the cricketer during the interview but several fans on social media, dropped a new names as the guessing game took off in comment section of the podcast.
What Nehal said on the podcast
What Nehal said on the podcast
On Suno India Podcast, Nehal was asked if a cricketer had ever messaged her, to which she replied saying, "Naam le loon?” in a candid tone, adding, "Itna known nahi hai, Rajasthan Royals ka hai. Divorce ho chuka hai (He isn’t that known, he is divorced and from Rajasthan Royals)." She alleged that the cricketer would often react to her social media stories.
How it all ended...
How it all ended...
Whether the relationship went further or not, Nehal added, "Avi message main karungi to wo message karna shuru ho jayega. Mujhe baat hi nahi karni." Nehal added that she later blocked the cricketer because she was not interested in speaking to him.
Nehal Vadoliya controversies
Nehal Vadoliya controversies
According to News18, earlier, Nehal was in news after accusing Gujarati actor Karan Joshi of sending her inappropriate messages on Instagram. She even put up screenshots and videos on the social media platform. The actress alleged that Karan initially blamed a friend of sending these messages, however later claimed that his Instagram account had been hacked.
The matter caught attention when during the promotions of film Laalo, Karan Joshi denied these allegations and maintained that his account had indeed been hacked.
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