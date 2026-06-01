Who is Nehal Vadoliya? Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame actress alleges 'divorced' Rajasthan Royals cricketer called her 'hot', 'beautiful' in messages

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Nehal Vadoliya controversies

According to News18, earlier, Nehal was in news after accusing Gujarati actor Karan Joshi of sending her inappropriate messages on Instagram. She even put up screenshots and videos on the social media platform. The actress alleged that Karan initially blamed a friend of sending these messages, however later claimed that his Instagram account had been hacked.

The matter caught attention when during the promotions of film Laalo, Karan Joshi denied these allegations and maintained that his account had indeed been hacked.