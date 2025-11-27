Who Is Palash Muchhal’s Reported Ex? Unseen Proposal Photos Spark Buzz Around Smriti Mandhana
Palash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana Controversy
Palash Muchhal’s wedding with cricket star Smriti Mandhana was postponed after her father’s sudden health scare, but resurfaced photos of Palash proposing to his ex-girlfriend triggered fresh controversy online.
Who Is Birva Shah?
Birva Shah, as per a report by News18, is a plastic surgeon, who dated Palash before Smriti. They met in Mumbai through mutual friends during her time at Jai Hind College.
Palash And Ex
(Image: Palash Muchhal with Smriti Mandhana)
Palash and Birva were in a long-term relationship that lasted several years before they eventually separated, as per the same reports.
Who Is Palash Muchhal?
Palash Muchhal, born in 1995 in Indore, is a music composer, songwriter, and filmmaker known for his contributions to Bollywood and the independent music scene.
Palash Muchhal’s Career
He has directed over 40 music videos for major labels, along with acting in Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey.
Palash Muchhal Directed Movie
Palash has also directed the film Ardh, featuring Rajpal Yadav and Rubina Dilaik.
Palash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana Discharged
Palash and Smriti Mandhana’s relationship began in 2019 and remained private for years, with plans to marry on November 23 in Sangli, now indefinitely delayed amid the health scare; however, both Palash Muchhal and her father have since been discharged, as per various news reports.
(All Images: IMDb/Instagram/@Goatlified/X)
Trending Photos