Who is Parthiban? Filmmaker-actor sparks outrage after saying Trisha should’ve skipped wedding with Vijay, asked her to ‘sit at home’ — Full controversy explained
Vijay-Trisha Attend Reception Together
Actor and TVK chief Vijay and Trisha Krishnan caught attention after they attended a wedding reception together in Chennai a few days ago. The joint appearance came just a few days after his wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, filed for divorce and mentioned in her plea that he was having an affair with an unnamed actress.
How Did the Controversy Begin?
The controversy erupted during a private media event where Parthiban was invited as a guest.
While interacting at the event, he was shown pictures of several actresses on the screen and was asked to comment or say lines of poetry about them. When Trisha’s photo appeared, the actor-director made a remark referring to her famous character Kundavai from Ponniyin Selvan: I and Ponniyin Selvan: II.
‘Should Be Kept Inside the House’
Parthiban said that “this Kundavai should be kept inside the house for some time,” adding that it might help avoid unnecessary problems. He also remarked that some poems are better enjoyed rather than spoken aloud. The remark quickly went viral online, and he faced massive backlash.
Trisha Hits Back
Trisha later responded to the ongoing controversy with an X post. In response, she wrote, “I was informed by the organisers of a recent event that my name and picture were included at the last minute at the request of an individual conveyed through his assistant. A microphone doesn’t make a comment intelligent or humorous. It just makes stupidity louder. Crude words without knowledge say more about the speaker than the person they’re aimed at.”
Parthiban Gives Clarification In YouTube Video
Parthiban later issued a clarification in a YouTube video posted on his channel. He said he never intended to make the comments about Trisha and regrets that decision. Parthiban also acknowledged that he should have refrained from making the Kundavai remark.
He denied the accusation that he had requested the photos be displayed, calling it a “100% lie.”
‘Trisha Should Not Have Attended the Wedding Reception’
Clarifying his stance, he said, “I am not a slave to anyone. I have never been paid to attend an event, and I never will be. I will not join any political party or compromise my integrity for money. My honest feeling is that Thalapathy Vijay has overcome enormous obstacles to enter politics. Even the Karur stampede did not damage him as much as this wedding reception did. And Trisha should not have attended the wedding reception. That is my inner thought. But I did not go on stage with the intention of saying it. The event was pre-planned, and I will speak about that separately.”
Calls Trisha “The Third Person”
Following this, he called Trisha a “third person” in the episode. Parthiban added, “Vijay is the first person, his wife Sangeeta is the second person, and I spoke about the third person.”
He described her post on X as “third-rate” and referred to her as a “third-party woman,” saying the video was a response to the impact her comments had on him.
Vijay’s Wife Seeks Stay
Meanwhile, Vijay’s wife Sangeeta has sought an interim order to stay in their Chennai residence.
Vijay and Sangeeta tied the knot in June 1998 in the UK and again in August 1999 in front of fans in Chennai. The couple has two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Saasha.
