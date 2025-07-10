Who Is Priyanka Pandit? Bhojpuri Actress Whose 2021 MMS Scandal Affected Her Career; Now Secretly Married After Turning To Spirituality - In Pics

2 / 6

Priyanka Pandit or Gargi Pandit is a famous name in Bhojpuri cinema. She hails from Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh and made her debut with Jeena Teri Gali Mein in 2013. Later, she went on to star in many films. She has featured in nearly 40 Bhojpuri films as of now including Govind Thakor Rikshavalo, Jigarwala, Allahabad Se Islamabad, Karm Yug, Awara Balam, Rajkumar R Pandey's Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2 and many others.

Priyanka Pandit in her career has worked with almost all the top stars of Bhojpuri cinema including Khesari Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh, and Ritesh Pandey, Arvind Akela Kallu among others. After the MMS scandal which took place in 2021, her reportedly faced personal and professional setbacks. She even claimed that the girl in the video is not her and someone is trying to tarnish her image.