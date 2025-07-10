Who Is Priyanka Pandit? Bhojpuri Actress Whose 2021 MMS Scandal Affected Her Career; Now Secretly Married After Turning To Spirituality - In Pics
Bhojpuri Actress Turned Sadhvi: Actress Priyanka Pandit, who was once a famous name in Bhojpuri film industry has reportedly tied the knot 'secretly'. Let's find out more about her.
Bhojpuri Actress Turned Sadhvi
Bhojpuri Actress Turned Sadhvi: Actress Priyanka Pandit, who was once a famous name in Bhojpuri film industry has reportedly tied the knot 'secretly'. She denounced the showbiz world after her infamous MMS video leak years back and took over a new identity of -spiritual awakening. Now, her fresh pictures hint at a possible 'hush hush' wedding. Let's find out more about her:
Who Is Priyanka Pandit?
Priyanka Pandit or Gargi Pandit is a famous name in Bhojpuri cinema. She hails from Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh and made her debut with Jeena Teri Gali Mein in 2013. Later, she went on to star in many films. She has featured in nearly 40 Bhojpuri films as of now including Govind Thakor Rikshavalo, Jigarwala, Allahabad Se Islamabad, Karm Yug, Awara Balam, Rajkumar R Pandey's Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2 and many others.
Priyanka Pandit in her career has worked with almost all the top stars of Bhojpuri cinema including Khesari Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh, and Ritesh Pandey, Arvind Akela Kallu among others. After the MMS scandal which took place in 2021, her reportedly faced personal and professional setbacks. She even claimed that the girl in the video is not her and someone is trying to tarnish her image.
Priyanka Pandit Secretly Married?
Well, she is active on social media and most of her posts are on Lord Krishna as she has become a devout Radha-Krishna Bhakt, denouncing showbiz world it seems. Her recent Instagram post from an account named ‘Hari Sevak’ sparked speculation about her marital status. In one of the posts which shows a couple holding hands reads the caption: Meri Sundari - Chhoti Biwi @priyanka_pandit_. To which former actress has replied writing: 'Patiii'. Another post, which featured images of Priyanka Pandit, referred to her as a 'life partner' and read, “Shriji ke bharose bethe or Shriji ne sab Sambal liya. Bhakti diya, Naam diya, seva diya, guru diya, Dhamvas diya, or jeevan sangini jo is bhakti marg main mera saiyog karengi."
Speculation is rife that she has secretly married and is also seen with sindoor in many of the photos. Looks like she has married a fellow devotee and both follow the spiritual path.
Priyanka Pandit's New Identity
After her long absence since 2022, the actress re-emerged in 2024 with a new transformed lifestyle - walking on the spiritual path. She has reportedly relocated to Vrindavan and now appears deeply involved in religious practices. Although her Instagram bio still reads 'Actor' but she has also added Radhavallabh shri harivansh . Promotion ke liye sampark na kare.
Priyanka Pandit's MMS Video Scandal
Once a famous star in Bhojpuri cinema, Priyanka Pandit vanished from the showbiz world after an alleged obscene MMS video featuring her surfaced online in 2021. The scandal impacted her career and therefore she was hardly seen in any films or promotions.
'Girl In Nude Video, Not Me'
Days after the intimate video clipping went viral, Bhojpuri actress Priyanka Pandit broke her silence on the matter. According to a report in News18 back then, she maintained that the girl in the video is not her. While speaking to the media, she said that it's an old video that has resurfaced again after Trisha's MMS scandal. Priyanka alleged that someone is trying to tarnish her image so that it hampers her movie career and that's why this particular video has been made viral.
Earlier, IANS quoted her saying, "The viral video is not mine. The girl showing the sexual content only looks like me. The video is also old."She reportedly filed a written complaint in connection with the matter.
Trending Photos