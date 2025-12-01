Advertisement
Who Is Raj Nidimoru? The Family Man Director Who Married Samantha Ruth Prabhu– All You Need To Know About His Ex-Wife And WHOPPING Net Worth
Who Is Raj Nidimoru? The Family Man Director Who Married Samantha Ruth Prabhu– All You Need To Know About His Ex-Wife And WHOPPING Net Worth

The Family Man director recently tied the knot with the actress in an intimate ceremony at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore.
Updated:Dec 01, 2025, 04:58 PM IST
Samantha-Raj Nidimoru Marriage

Samantha-Raj Nidimoru Marriage

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram today to share her wedding pictures, captioning them simply: “01.12.2025” - making the news official and marking a new chapter in her life.

Who is Raj Nidimoru?

Who is Raj Nidimoru?

Raj Nidimoru is a filmmaker from Tirupati, known for his work as a director, writer and creator in the Indian film and OTT space. He studied at SVU Engineering College before moving to the United States and leaving behind a tech career to pursue filmmaking.

(Image: Instagram)

Raj & DK

Raj & DK

He is one half of the popular filmmaker duo Raj & DK, celebrated for films such as 99, Shor in the City, Cinema Bandi, Unpaused, and hit series like The Family Man, Farzi, and Citadel: Honey Bunny.

(Image: X)

Raj Nidimoru Ex Wife

Raj Nidimoru Ex Wife

His previous marriage was to Shyamali De. The couple, who married in 2015, legally separated in 2022.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu - Raj Nidimoru Marriage

Samantha Ruth Prabhu - Raj Nidimoru Marriage

On December 1, 2025, filmmaker Raj Nidimoru and actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu tied the knot in a private ceremony. According to Siasat, Samantha’s net worth is estimated to be between Rs 100 crore and Rs 110 crore.

(Image: Instagram)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu - Raj Nidimoru Relationship

Samantha Ruth Prabhu - Raj Nidimoru Relationship

Relationship rumours between Samantha and Raj had been circulating since early 2024 after their joint appearance at the World Pickleball League and social media posts that sparked speculation.

(Image: X)

Raj Nidimoru Net Worth

Raj Nidimoru Net Worth

Raj Nidimoru has a net worth of almost 85 crore as per a report by Koimoi.

(Image: IMDb)

