

Who Is Ranveer Allahbadia’s Girlfriend? Meet Gorgeous Influencer Juhi Bhatt, The Woman Rumoured To Be Dating BeerBiceps After His Split With Nikki Sharma

YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, seems to have found love again! Months after reports of his breakup with actress Nikki Sharma, the influencer appears to be in a new relationship — this time with content creator Juhi Bhatt.
Updated:Oct 20, 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Ranveer Allahbadia Confirms Relationship?


Ranveer Allahbadia Confirms Relationship?

Speculations about Ranveer’s new romance began after he shared glimpses from his Diwali celebrations on Monday, October 20. The social media star dropped a series of Ghibli-inspired AI-generated photos on Instagram with the caption, “Happy Diwali. Having a grown man Diwali this year.”

Ranveer Drops Ghibli-Inspired Photos


Ranveer Drops Ghibli-Inspired Photos

The dreamy, animated-style pictures posted by Ranveer gave off a soft romantic vibe sparking speculation that he was subtly confirming his relationship. Fans flooded the comments section, connecting dots between his post and Juhi’s story.

 

Who Is Juhi Bhatt?


Who Is Juhi Bhatt?

Juhi Bhatt is a popular Instagram influencer with over 458K followers. 

Originally hails from Dehradun


Originally hails from Dehradun

Based in Mumbai, Juhi originally hails from Dehradun, Uttarakhand, and is currently 29 years old, according to media reports.

 

Juhi's Instagram


Juhi's Instagram

She’s known for her engaging online presence, which includes fashion collaborations, dance reels, and lifestyle content.

Juhi’s Work


Juhi's Work

Juhi has appeared in multiple digital videos and has collaborated with well-known content platforms such as FilterCopy.

She featured in several of their sketches, including “When You Break Up With Your Job” alongside Arnav Bhasin.  

 

Ranveer’s Previous Relationship


Ranveer's Previous Relationship

Before Juhi, Ranveer was reportedly in a relationship with actress Nikki Sharma. Although he kept her identity private, he often shared photos with her hiding her face behind a sunflower emoji. The two reportedly parted ways a few months ago.

 

What’s Next for the Duo?


What's Next for the Duo?

While neither Ranveer nor Juhi has officially confirmed their relationship, their coordinated posts and subtle hints have certainly caught fans’ attention. If the rumours are true, Ranveer’s “grown man Diwali” might just mark the beginning of a new chapter in his love life.

(All Images: Instagram)

