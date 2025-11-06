Advertisement
NewsPhotosWho Is Richest Pakistani Actor With Over PKR 1380 Crore Net Worth? Meet 'SRK Of Pakistan' Who Beats Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan...His Name Is
photoDetails

Who Is Richest Pakistani Actor With Over PKR 1380 Crore Net Worth? Meet 'SRK Of Pakistan' Who Beats Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan...His Name Is

Richest Pakistani Celebs: Today, let's dig deeper into finding who are the 5 richest Pakistani celebrities as of 2025.

Updated:Nov 06, 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Richest Pakistani Celebs

Richest Pakistani Celebs

The Pakistani dramas are famous for their path-breaking storyline and acting prowess of the performers. Their film industry is also in the revival stages with some of the releases making headlines, for example Fawad Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi's 2022 film 'The Legend Of Maula Jat' among others. Today, let's dig deeper into finding who are the 5 richest Pakistani celebrities as of 2025:

(Pic Courtesy: File Photos from Instagram/Show Stills)

Humayun Saeed

Humayun Saeed

The richest actor in Pakistan is often compared to Shah Rukh Khan, as fans call him 'SRK of Pakistan'. Humayun has starred in several hit dramas and films. He also runs the Six Sigma Plus media production house which produces television drama serials and commercial movies. According to Siasat.com, he enjoys a staggering net worth of $ 50 Million (PKR 1380 crore or INR 435 crore).

Shaan Shahid

Shaan Shahid

Popular Pakistani actor and producer began his acting career in 1990 by making his film debut in Javed Fazil's film Bulandi opposite Reema Khan and as of 2014 he has acted in 576 movies, including 388 Punjabi films and 188 Urdu films. His net worth is estimated to be USD 20 million (approximately Rs. 163 crores).

Maya Ali

Maya Ali

Actress Maya Ali made her TV debut in Durr-e-Shehwar and later appeared as the titular character in the romantic comedy Aun Zara (2013). The Mann Mayal actress's net worth is reported to be USD 15 million (approximately Rs. 122 crore). She also has turned into an entrepreneur with her clothing brand, MAYA Pret-A-Porter.

 

Mahira Khan

Mahira Khan

Popular Pakistani actress Mahira Khan's net worth as reported by Siasat.com is estimated to be USD 5-8 million (approximately Rs. 57 crore). She is also one of the highest-paid actresses of Pakistan and has many honours to her credit including seven Lux Style Awards and seven Hum Awards.

Fawad Khan

Fawad Khan

The dashing Fawad Khan's estimated net worth is USD 5 million (approximately Rs. 40 crore). He has a Filmfare Award, two Lux Style Awards, and six Hum Awards to his credit. 

