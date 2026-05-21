Who is Sanam Saeed? Pakistani actress who made her Cannes 2026 debut in a peacock-inspired avatar - at 5'9 she stunned in a green saree

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Sanam Saeed's Cannes 2026 look

Sanam paid homage to late actress Shamim Araa Ji wearing one the most beautiful Hussain Rehar Peacock inspired bubble gown that took 2,354 man-hours and 50 artisans to complete at Cannes Film festival.

For her second, Sanam Saeed wore a dazzling green saari by Hussain Rehar. The designer's Instagram caption reads: Sanam Saeed stuns on an evening dinner, at the 79th Cannes Film Festival 2026 in a green saari by Hussain Rehar. The striking emerald-green saari by Hussain Rehar embodies relentless dedication of forty artisans, who devoted countless hours to perfecting its form. Centered on the exquisite shimmer of Mukesh work, it becomes a living tribute to Pakistani heritage — every hand-crafted detail, a luminous echo of tradition.