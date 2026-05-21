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NewsPhotosWho is Sanam Saeed? Pakistani actress who made her Cannes 2026 debut in a peacock-inspired avatar - at 5'9 she stunned in a green saree
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Who is Sanam Saeed? Pakistani actress who made her Cannes 2026 debut in a peacock-inspired avatar - at 5'9 she stunned in a green saree

Updated:May 21, 2026, 08:00 AM IST
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Pakistani actress at Cannes 2026

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Pakistani actress at Cannes 2026

Pakistani actress at Cannes 2026: Popular Pakistani actress Sanam Saeed recently made her Cannes debut this year, wowing fans across the globe. She wore a custom Hussain Rehar ensemble when walking the red carpet, paying tribute to the late actor Shamim Ara, who was also referred to as 'The Tragic Beauty'. Let's know more about the Pakistani star: 

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Hussain Rehar)

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Who is Sanam Saeed?

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Who is Sanam Saeed?

Who is Sanam Saeed?

Pakistani actress, singer and former model who works in Urdu cinema and television. She is best known for starring in Momina Duraid's Zindagi Gulzar Hai opposite Fawad Khan, for which she received numerous accolades and awards. She made her television debut in the 2010 romance Daam. 

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Sanam Saeed's Cannes 2026 look

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Sanam Saeed's Cannes 2026 look

Sanam Saeed's Cannes 2026 look

Sanam paid homage to late actress Shamim Araa Ji wearing one the most beautiful Hussain Rehar  Peacock inspired bubble gown that took 2,354 man-hours and 50 artisans to complete at Cannes Film festival. 

For her second, Sanam Saeed wore a dazzling green saari by Hussain Rehar. The designer's Instagram caption reads: Sanam Saeed stuns on an evening dinner, at the 79th Cannes Film Festival 2026 in a green saari by Hussain Rehar. The striking emerald-green saari by Hussain Rehar embodies relentless dedication of forty artisans, who devoted countless hours to perfecting its form. Centered on the exquisite shimmer of Mukesh work, it becomes a living tribute to Pakistani heritage — every hand-crafted detail, a luminous echo of tradition.

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Sanam Saeed's top projects

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Sanam Saeed's top projects

Sanam Saeed's top projects

Sanam featured in many top-grossing series, including Mata-e-Jaan Hai Tu (2013), Talkhiyaan (2013), Zindagi Gulzar Hai (2013) and Kadoorat (2013), Kahin Chand Na Sharma Jaye (2013), Firaaq (2014). She received critical recognition for playing an antagonist in the 2015 family drama Diyar-e-Dil, and was was last seen playing the main protagonist in Deedan (2018).

She made her film debut with the 2016 romantic comedy Bachaana and later appeared in a supporting role in Dobara Phir Se in the same year. In 2019, Saeed was named "Pride of Pakistan" by Daily Times.

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Sanam Saeed's education

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Sanam Saeed's education

Sanam Saeed's education

Born in London, her father is a retired interior designer, while her mother was an art teacher. She has a brother and a sister. She did her O-levels at Bay View High School, Karachi and her A-levels at L'Ecole College, also in Karachi. She acted on stage in school plays.

Sanam Seed started modelling at the age of 17; she said that her height, at 5'9", helped.

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Sanam Saeed's personal life

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Sanam Saeed's personal life

Sanam Saeed's personal life

She married her childhood friend, Farhan Hassan, a banker from Karachi, in January 2015. In 2018, Saeed stated that they had divorced. In 2021, she married actor Mohib Mirza in a private ceremony, and announced their wedding in 2023. Their son was born in May 2025.

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Sanam Saeed's theatre stint

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Sanam Saeed's theatre stint

Sanam Saeed's theatre stint

Sanam Saeed was a member of Pakistan's first English-speaking improv comedy troupe, Blackfish. She also worked on stage in various types of theatre. She performed in Nida Butt's successful musicals, Chicago (2007), and Mamma Mia! (2009), which required her to sing, act, and dance. In 2010, she joined the Coke Studio entourage as a background vocalist.

She also acted in the stage plays Carnage (2009), Dhaani (2013), and Grease (2013).

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