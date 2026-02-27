Advertisement
NewsPhotosWho is Sangeetha Sornalingam? A timeline of her marriage with Vijay amid allegations of extramarital affair
Who is Sangeetha Sornalingam? A timeline of her marriage with Vijay amid allegations of extramarital affair

Updated:Feb 27, 2026, 07:10 PM IST
Wedding in 1999

Wedding in 1999

Vijay and Sangeetha got married on August 25, 1999, in Chennai. Though Vijay is a Christian and Sangeetha a Hindu, they chose a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony.

 

Life Away From the Limelight

Life Away From the Limelight

From the beginning of their marriage, Sangeetha avoided media attention and rarely appeared at film events. She focused on family life and raising their children away from public glare.

 

Their Children

Their Children

The couple has two children — Jason Sanjay and Divya Shasha. Both have largely grown up away from the spotlight, making only occasional public appearances.

 

Divorce Filing in Tamil Nadu Court

Divorce Filing in Tamil Nadu Court

After over two decades of marriage, Sangeetha has filed for divorce in a Chengalpattu court in Tamil Nadu, seeking dissolution of the marriage, according to reports.

Vijay ThalapathyVijay Thalapathy wifeVijay Thalapathy divorce
