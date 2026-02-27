NewsPhotosWho is Sangeetha Sornalingam? A timeline of her marriage with Vijay amid allegations of extramarital affair
Who is Sangeetha Sornalingam? A timeline of her marriage with Vijay amid allegations of extramarital affair
Wedding in 1999
Vijay and Sangeetha got married on August 25, 1999, in Chennai. Though Vijay is a Christian and Sangeetha a Hindu, they chose a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony.
Life Away From the Limelight
From the beginning of their marriage, Sangeetha avoided media attention and rarely appeared at film events. She focused on family life and raising their children away from public glare.
Their Children
The couple has two children — Jason Sanjay and Divya Shasha. Both have largely grown up away from the spotlight, making only occasional public appearances.
Divorce Filing in Tamil Nadu Court
After over two decades of marriage, Sangeetha has filed for divorce in a Chengalpattu court in Tamil Nadu, seeking dissolution of the marriage, according to reports.
