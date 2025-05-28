Who Is Santu Mishra? The Man Reddit Thinks Runs Diet Sabya After Urvashi Rautela Controversy
Urvashi Rautela has grabbed headlines once again, this time for blasting the fashion watchdog page on Instagram, Diet Sabya, for accusing her of blocking a staircase during a photoshoot at the Cannes Film Festival. In a long post, Urvashi called the page "a paid troll" and shared a screenshot showing that she had blocked popular creative producer Santu Mishra.
Who Is Santu Mishra?
Santu is a popular creative producer based in London. He is a fashion enthusiast and critic, and allegedly the man behind the page Diet Sabya. He rose to fame while working with well-known influencers like Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, Komal Pandey and Ankush Bahuguna.
What Is Diet Sabya?
By now, most people are familiar with Diet Sabya. But for the uninitiated, it's an anonymous fashion watchdog page inspired by Diet Prada. The page is known for calling out plagiarism and imitations in the Indian fashion industry and has gained a massive following for its bold and sassy commentary.
The Urvashi Rautela Row
The page recently shared a post calling out Urvashi Rautela for allegedly blocking a staircase at the Cannes Film Festival. The 'Sanam Re' actress clapped back in a post that read:“I rise with unyielding strength against the cowardly lies of Diet Sabya, a faceless page that dares to falsely claim I blocked a staircase.” She also shared an image showing that she had blocked creative producer Santu Mishra on Instagram, which led to further speculation about his connection to the page.
Reddit Points Fingers at Santu Mishra
Several Redditors believe Santu is behind the fashion commentary page and it’s not a new theory. For years, Reddit users have speculated that the creative director is the person running Diet Sabya.
Same Location Adds to Rumors
Redditors also pointed out that both the Diet Sabya and Santu Mishra accounts are based in the United Kingdom, which further fueled the allegations.
Viral Images With Celebrities
Many images on Reddit show Santu’s presence in Bollywood fashion circles. He’s seen sitting next to Alia Bhatt at events and posing with Aditi Rao Hydari. Celebrities like Ananya Panday and Priyanka Chopra follow the Diet Sabya page.
So, Is He the Man Behind the Page?
There’s no official confirmation, but the internet seems convinced. For now, Reddit believes Santu Mishra is the alleged face behind Diet Sabya
Trending Photos