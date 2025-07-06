Who Is Sara Arjun: 20-Year-Old Actress Romancing Ranveer Singh In Dhurandhar, Reportedly India’s Highest-Paid Child Star, Daughter Of THIS Actor, Her Net Worth Is...
Dhurandhar
Dhurandhar’s explosive teaser has already left fans excited. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is slated to hit cinemas on December 5 and promises to be a high-octane entertainer.
Who Is Playing Ranveer Singh's Love Interest?
Ranveer Singh’s love interest in Dhurandhar is played by 20-year-old actress Sara Arjun.
Who Is Sara Arjun?
Sara Arjun, reportedly India’s highest-paid child actress, began her career at the age of five. Born in 2005, she appeared in popular TV commercials for brands like McDonald’s and Maggi before transitioning to films.
Acting Debut
Sara made her film debut in the Tamil drama Deiva Thirumagal (2011), where she played the daughter of a man with special needs. Her role as Nila earned widespread critical acclaim when she was just six years old.
Worked With Salman Khan & Mani Ratnam
She acted alongside Salman Khan in Jai Ho (2014), where she portrayed a schoolgirl at the age of nine. Over the years, she has worked with acclaimed filmmakers, including Mani Ratnam.
Films Across Languages
Sara has showcased her talent across languages — Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu. In Hindi, she appeared in films like Ek Thi Daayan, 404, Jazbaa, and The Song of Scorpions.
In Tamil cinema, she made notable appearances in Saivam, Sillu Karupatti, and Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: I & II, where she played the younger version of Aishwarya Rai’s character.
Daughter of a Known Actor
Sara Arjun is the daughter of actor Raj Arjun, known for his powerful performances in Secret Superstar and Thalaivii.
What Is Her Net Worth?
According to Gulte, Sara Arjun reportedly became India’s highest-paid child actress, with earnings up to Rs 10 crore by the age of 18.
(All Images: Facebook)
