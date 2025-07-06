Who Is Sara Arjun: 20-Year-Old Actress Romancing Ranveer Singh In Dhurandhar, Reportedly India’s Highest-Paid Child Star, Daughter Of THIS Actor, Her Net Worth Is...

6 / 8

Sara has showcased her talent across languages — Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu. In Hindi, she appeared in films like Ek Thi Daayan, 404, Jazbaa, and The Song of Scorpions.

In Tamil cinema, she made notable appearances in Saivam, Sillu Karupatti, and Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: I & II, where she played the younger version of Aishwarya Rai’s character.