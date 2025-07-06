Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2927610https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/who-is-sara-arjun-20-year-old-actress-romancing-ranveer-singh-in-dhurandhar-reportedly-india-s-highest-paid-child-star-daughter-of-this-actor-her-net-worth-is-2927610
NewsPhotosWho Is Sara Arjun: 20-Year-Old Actress Romancing Ranveer Singh In Dhurandhar, Reportedly India’s Highest-Paid Child Star, Daughter Of THIS Actor, Her Net Worth Is...
photoDetails

Who Is Sara Arjun: 20-Year-Old Actress Romancing Ranveer Singh In Dhurandhar, Reportedly India’s Highest-Paid Child Star, Daughter Of THIS Actor, Her Net Worth Is...

After much anticipation, the first look of Ranveer Singh's upcoming film, Dhurandhar, was dropped on the actor’s 40th birthday. The two-minute teaser also featured actors Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal in powerful roles.
Updated:Jul 06, 2025, 08:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Dhurandhar

1/8
Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar’s explosive teaser has already left fans excited. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is slated to hit cinemas on December 5 and promises to be a high-octane entertainer.

Follow Us

Who Is Playing Ranveer Singh's Love Interest?

2/8
Who Is Playing Ranveer Singh's Love Interest?

Ranveer Singh’s love interest in Dhurandhar is played by 20-year-old actress Sara Arjun.

Follow Us

Who Is Sara Arjun?

3/8
Who Is Sara Arjun?

Sara Arjun, reportedly India’s highest-paid child actress, began her career at the age of five. Born in 2005, she appeared in popular TV commercials for brands like McDonald’s and Maggi before transitioning to films.

Follow Us

Acting Debut

4/8
Acting Debut

Sara made her film debut in the Tamil drama Deiva Thirumagal (2011), where she played the daughter of a man with special needs. Her role as Nila earned widespread critical acclaim when she was just six years old.

Follow Us

Worked With Salman Khan & Mani Ratnam

5/8
Worked With Salman Khan & Mani Ratnam

She acted alongside Salman Khan in Jai Ho (2014), where she portrayed a schoolgirl at the age of nine. Over the years, she has worked with acclaimed filmmakers, including Mani Ratnam.

Follow Us

Films Across Languages

6/8
Films Across Languages

Sara has showcased her talent across languages — Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu. In Hindi, she appeared in films like Ek Thi Daayan, 404, Jazbaa, and The Song of Scorpions.

In Tamil cinema, she made notable appearances in Saivam, Sillu Karupatti, and Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: I & II, where she played the younger version of Aishwarya Rai’s character.

Follow Us

Daughter of a Known Actor

7/8
Daughter of a Known Actor

Sara Arjun is the daughter of actor Raj Arjun, known for his powerful performances in Secret Superstar and Thalaivii.

Follow Us

What Is Her Net Worth?

8/8
What Is Her Net Worth?

According to Gulte, Sara Arjun reportedly became India’s highest-paid child actress, with earnings up to Rs 10 crore by the age of 18.

 

(All Images: Facebook)

Follow Us
Dhurandhardhurandhar castdhurandhar sara arjunwho is sara arjunRanveer Singh birthdayRanveer Singhranveer singh dhurandharsara arjun photossara arjun careerSara Arjun
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
ms dhoni net worth
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni : ₹10,00,00,00,000 Crore Net Worth, Private Jet, Ducati 1098, 803 Crore Brand Value, Know It All
camera icon10
title
Rishabh Pant
From Rishabh Pant In England To Harry Brook In Pakistan: 9 Players With Most Away Sixes In Test Matches - In Pics
camera icon7
title
Master the Money Game Abroad As A Student: 7 Smart Moves To Outsmart Currency Swings And Cut Costs
camera icon8
title
success story
Meet Man Who Built India’s Largest Airport: Owns Majority Stake In IPL's Delhi Capitals And Built Rs 73,575-Crore Firm—His Net Worth Is...
camera icon8
title
Monsoon Destinations
Escape The City Buzz: Top 7 Offbeat Monsoon Destinations In India To Visit With Friends
NEWS ON ONE CLICK