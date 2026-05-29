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NewsPhotosWho is Satish Sanpal? Desi Bling star's journey from failed grocery shop to Rs 14,000 crore fortune amid criminal case allegations and Dubai luxury empire
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Who is Satish Sanpal? Desi Bling star's journey from failed grocery shop to Rs 14,000 crore fortune amid criminal case allegations and Dubai luxury empire

Dubai-based businessman Satish Sanpal has gained widespread attention after appearing on Netflix's Desi Bling alongside his wife, Tabinda. Here's everything you should know about him. 
Updated:May 29, 2026, 04:55 PM IST
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Satish Sanpal grabs headlines

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Satish Sanpal grabs headlines

Dubai-based businessman Satish Sanpal has become one of the most talked-about personalities after appearing in Netflix's reality series Desi Bling. Originally from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, Sanpal features on the show alongside his wife, Tabinda Sanpal, a British-Pakistani entrepreneur and socialite.

The couple's lavish lifestyle, luxury cars, designer fashion and high-profile presence in Dubai have generated significant attention online, making Satish a trending name among viewers curious about his business empire and personal life.

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Satish Sanpal's business life

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Satish Sanpal's business life

Satish Sanpal is the Founder and Chairman of ANAX Holding, a Dubai-based conglomerate with interests spanning luxury real estate, hospitality and investments.

His entrepreneurial journey reportedly began in India with a grocery business that did not succeed. Following this setback, he moved into commission-based stock market work, connecting investors through brokerage networks. Over time, these experiences helped him build contacts and gain exposure to larger business opportunities, eventually paving the way for his entry into the real estate sector.

Over the years, Sanpal expanded his business footprint in the UAE and established himself as a prominent name in Dubai's luxury real estate market.

 

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About ANAX Holding

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About ANAX Holding

ANAX Holding has expanded across multiple sectors rather than focusing on a single industry. While luxury real estate development remains the group's most visible business vertical, hospitality ventures and strategic investments also form a key part of its portfolio.

The company is known for positioning itself in the premium segment, catering largely to affluent international buyers and investors. Through its projects and investments, ANAX Holding has sought to establish a strong presence in Dubai's competitive luxury market.

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Criminal cases against Satish Sanpal

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Criminal cases against Satish Sanpal

Several media reports claim that Satish Sanpal has nine criminal cases registered against him across different parts of India.

Reports further allege that enforcement agencies are examining a Rs 1,000 crore betting and hawala network linked to him and some of his associates.

According to a report by News18, the allegations include money laundering, criminal conspiracy, cheating and illegal gambling-related activities. Reports have also claimed that a look-out circular has been issued against him in India.

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No conviction yet

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No conviction yet

As of now, there is no public confirmation of any conviction against Satish Sanpal in connection with these allegations.

Multiple reports state that the matters remain under investigation and are subject to judicial scrutiny. The allegations have not resulted in any publicly known conviction to date.

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Satish's married life

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Satish's married life

Satish Sanpal is married to Tabinda Sanpal, who also appears on Desi Bling.

Tabinda is a British-Pakistani entrepreneur, finance professional and Dubai socialite. She is often referred to online as the "Gold Queen" due to her extensive collection of luxury jewellery and extravagant lifestyle.

The couple share two children and frequently showcase family moments on social media.

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Satish Sanpal's net worth

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Satish Sanpal's net worth

Media reports estimate that Satish and Tabinda Sanpal have a combined net worth exceeding $1.5 billion (approximately Rs 14,000 crore).

Sanpal is also known for his impressive collection of luxury vehicles. Reports suggest he owns multiple Rolls-Royce cars, including a customised pink Rolls-Royce for his daughter Isabella and several other high-end vehicles, including a Bugatti Chiron.

The businessman reportedly resides in a luxury residence within the Burj Khalifa and owns an extensive collection of luxury watches from brands such as Richard Mille and Rolex.

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ANAX Holding itself is reportedly valued at around $3 billion

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ANAX Holding itself is reportedly valued at around $3 billion

His extravagant lifestyle has frequently made headlines in both Indian and Gulf media. Reports about luxury gifts, customised vehicles and ultra-premium purchases have helped create an image that blends the worlds of business, celebrity and social media fame.

His daughter Isabella reportedly went viral after receiving a customised pink Rolls-Royce Phantom, while his son Lakshya was gifted a Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Sanpal is also passionate about collecting luxury automobiles, artwork, yachts, rare books and historical manuscripts.

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