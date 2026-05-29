Who is Satish Sanpal? Desi Bling star's journey from failed grocery shop to Rs 14,000 crore fortune amid criminal case allegations and Dubai luxury empire

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Satish Sanpal is the Founder and Chairman of ANAX Holding, a Dubai-based conglomerate with interests spanning luxury real estate, hospitality and investments.

His entrepreneurial journey reportedly began in India with a grocery business that did not succeed. Following this setback, he moved into commission-based stock market work, connecting investors through brokerage networks. Over time, these experiences helped him build contacts and gain exposure to larger business opportunities, eventually paving the way for his entry into the real estate sector.

Over the years, Sanpal expanded his business footprint in the UAE and established himself as a prominent name in Dubai's luxury real estate market.