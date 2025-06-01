Who Is Sharmistha Panoli? Law Student And Influencer Arrested Over Operation Sindoor Remarks, Kangana Ranaut Calls For Release
Sharmistha Panoli Arrest
According to media reports, Sharmistha Panoli was arrested in Gurugram by Kolkata Police on Friday night after a social media post allegedly containing derogatory remarks went viral.
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram, urging authorities to release Sharmistha Panoli and stop harassing her after her apology.
Viral Video
In the video, Sharmistha had criticised Bollywood actors for their silence on the Pahalgam terror attack and India’s counter-terror strike, Operation Sindoor, sparking backlash online.
Sharmistha Panoli
Sharmistha Panoli is a 22-year-old law student from Pune and social media influencer with 93.5K Instagram followers, following the backlash has now deleted all her posts and reels.
Apology
On May 15, Sharmistha posted an unconditional apology on social media, stating she never intended to hurt anyone and would be more cautious in future posts.
Arrested Under Sections
According to legal sources of Economic Times, Sharmistha Panoli has been booked under Sections 196(1)(a), 299, 352, and 353(1)(c) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Her lawyer, Mohammad Shamimuddin, has questioned the legality of her arrest, citing multiple FIRs against her as a concern.
Image Credits
(All Images: X, Instagram)
Trending Photos