NewsPhotosWho Is Shekhar Jyoti Goswami? Musician Arrested In Zubeen Garg Death Investigation
Who Is Shekhar Jyoti Goswami? Musician Arrested In Zubeen Garg Death Investigation

Assamese music icon Zubeen Garg died unexpectedly in Singapore, sending shockwaves across the nation and leaving millions of fans in mourning.
Updated:Sep 26, 2025, 06:44 PM IST
SIT Arrest

As per a report by IANS, Musician Shekhar Jyoti Goswami was taken into custody by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Thursday in connection with the ongoing probe into Zubeen Garg’s death.

Yacht Trip Connection

 Goswami was part of the Singapore yacht trip where Zubeen Garg was last seen alive, as per the same report. He was reportedly with the singer during his final moments.

Long-time Associate

According to The New Indian Express, Goswami was a long-time bandmate and associate of Zubeen Garg.

Multi-faceted Role

Goswami's Instagram bio lists him as ‘Sound Engineer, Music Producer, Arranger, Musician, Computer Hardware Engineer’.

No Formal Charges Yet

While Goswami is being questioned, authorities have not yet disclosed the exact allegations or whether any formal charges have been filed.

Others Under Watch

Entrepreneur Shyamkanu Mahanta and members of the Singapore Assam Association are also under investigation, with more arrests expected, as per IANS.

Context of Investigation

The probe follows the death of music icon Zubeen Garg, whose passing sparked widespread mourning in Assam.

(All Images: Instagram/X/Facebook)

