Who Is Sherry Singh? Meet The Beautiful Mother Who Made History As India’s First Mrs Universe 2025
Mrs Universe Pageant
The 48th edition of the Mrs Universe pageant took place at Okada, Manila, Philippines, featuring 120 delegates from across the globe competing for the coveted crown.
Meet Sherry Singh, India’s First-Ever Mrs Universe
Sherry Singh represented India after winning Mrs India 2025 organized by UMB Pageants. She created history by becoming the first Indian to hold the Mrs Universe title, a remarkable achievement celebrated nationwide.
Other Beauty Pageants
In 2024, Sherry represented Mrs Bharat Universe, while in 2025, she proudly represented Mrs India Universe, showcasing her continued dedication and excellence in pageantry.
Social Media Following
Sherry boasts 19,000 followers on social media, where she shares glimpses of her life, from gym routines to intimate family moments.
Married Life
Sherry has been married to Sikandar Singh for 9 years.
A Proud Mother
She is a proud mother to a son and often shares photos highlighting their special bond.
Other Finalists
The competition was fierce, with finalists representing regions including Margarita Island, USA, South West Asia, California, Bulgaria, Myanmar, Pacific, Buryatia, Africa, UAE, Dubai, Japan, North Philippines, Eurasia, Ukraine, Luxembourg, Central Europe, Caspian Sea, Middle East, and North East Europe.
Sherry Singh’s victory is a testament to perseverance, talent, and breaking barriers, inspiring women across India and the world.
