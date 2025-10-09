Advertisement
Who Is Sherry Singh? Meet The Beautiful Mother Who Made History As India's First Mrs Universe 2025
Who Is Sherry Singh? Meet The Beautiful Mother Who Made History As India’s First Mrs Universe 2025

India has made history in the world of international pageantry as Sherry Singh was crowned Mrs Universe 2025, marking the first time an Indian contestant has won this prestigious title. Here’s everything you need to know about the inspiring woman who defied all odds.
Updated:Oct 09, 2025, 09:56 PM IST
Mrs Universe Pageant

Mrs Universe Pageant

The 48th edition of the Mrs Universe pageant took place at Okada, Manila, Philippines, featuring 120 delegates from across the globe competing for the coveted crown.

Meet Sherry Singh, India’s First-Ever Mrs Universe

Meet Sherry Singh, India’s First-Ever Mrs Universe

Sherry Singh represented India after winning Mrs India 2025 organized by UMB Pageants. She created history by becoming the first Indian to hold the Mrs Universe title, a remarkable achievement celebrated nationwide.

 

Other Beauty Pageants

Other Beauty Pageants

In 2024, Sherry represented Mrs Bharat Universe, while in 2025, she proudly represented Mrs India Universe, showcasing her continued dedication and excellence in pageantry.

 

Social Media Following

Social Media Following

Sherry boasts 19,000 followers on social media, where she shares glimpses of her life, from gym routines to intimate family moments.

 

Married Life

Married Life

Sherry has been married to Sikandar Singh for 9 years.

 

A Proud Mother

A Proud Mother

She is a proud mother to a son and often shares photos highlighting their special bond.

 

Other Finalists

Other Finalists

The competition was fierce, with finalists representing regions including Margarita Island, USA, South West Asia, California, Bulgaria, Myanmar, Pacific, Buryatia, Africa, UAE, Dubai, Japan, North Philippines, Eurasia, Ukraine, Luxembourg, Central Europe, Caspian Sea, Middle East, and North East Europe.

Sherry Singh’s victory is a testament to perseverance, talent, and breaking barriers, inspiring women across India and the world.

