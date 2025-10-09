photoDetails

Who Is Sherry Singh? Meet The Beautiful Mother Who Made History As India’s First Mrs Universe 2025

India has made history in the world of international pageantry as Sherry Singh was crowned Mrs Universe 2025, marking the first time an Indian contestant has won this prestigious title. Here’s everything you need to know about the inspiring woman who defied all odds.

https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/who-is-sherry-singh-meet-the-beautiful-mother-who-made-history-as-india-s-first-mrs-universe-2025-2970036

Srujani Mohinta | Updated:Oct 09, 2025, 09:56 PM IST

Mrs Universe Pageant 1 / 7 The 48th edition of the Mrs Universe pageant took place at Okada, Manila, Philippines, featuring 120 delegates from across the globe competing for the coveted crown.

Meet Sherry Singh, India's First-Ever Mrs Universe 2 / 7 Sherry Singh represented India after winning Mrs India 2025 organized by UMB Pageants. She created history by becoming the first Indian to hold the Mrs Universe title, a remarkable achievement celebrated nationwide.

Other Beauty Pageants 3 / 7 In 2024, Sherry represented Mrs Bharat Universe, while in 2025, she proudly represented Mrs India Universe, showcasing her continued dedication and excellence in pageantry.

Social Media Following 4 / 7 Sherry boasts 19,000 followers on social media, where she shares glimpses of her life, from gym routines to intimate family moments.

Married Life 5 / 7 Sherry has been married to Sikandar Singh for 9 years.

A Proud Mother 6 / 7 She is a proud mother to a son and often shares photos highlighting their special bond.