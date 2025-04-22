Advertisement
NewsPhotosWho Is Shubhangi Atre's Ex-Husband Piyush Poorey? Know All About His Marriage, Divorce And Death
Who Is Shubhangi Atre's Ex-Husband Piyush Poorey? Know All About His Marriage, Divorce And Death

Shubhangi Atre's ex-husband, Piyush Poorey, passed away just two months after their divorce.
Updated:Apr 22, 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Piyush Poorey Death

1/7
Piyush Poorey Death

Shubhangi Atre's ex-husband, Piyush Poorey, passed away on Saturday after a prolonged battle with liver cirrhosis. He had been struggling with health issues for some time leading up to his demise.

Piyush Poorey-Shubhangi Atre Marriage

2/7
Piyush Poorey-Shubhangi Atre Marriage

Shubhangi Atre tied the knot with Piyush Poorey in 2003. She made her television debut in 2007 with Ekta Kapoor’s popular daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and soon after, she landed the lead role in Kasturi. However, it was her portrayal of Angoori Bhabhi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain that made her a household name.

Piyush Poorey Daughter Ashi

3/7
Piyush Poorey Daughter Ashi

Two years into their marriage, Shubhangi and Piyush were blessed with a daughter, Ashi. At the time, Shubhangi's daughter was only 11 months old when the actress moved to Mumbai from Pune.

Piyush Poorey Quitting Job

4/7
Piyush Poorey Quitting Job

In a 2022 interview with Times of India, Shubhangi Atre shared, "When I got shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Kasturi, Piyush left his job so that I could pursue acting. Later when I settled down a bit and we figured out our schedules, he resumed work."

Shubhangi Atre-Piyush Poorey Divorce

5/7
Shubhangi Atre-Piyush Poorey Divorce

Shubhangi Atre and her husband, Piyush Poorey, parted ways after 22 years of marriage. Their divorce was legally finalized just two months before his passing.

Shubhangi Atre On Divorce

6/7
Shubhangi Atre On Divorce

In a recent interview with Times of India, reflecting on the difficult decision, Shubhangi shared, "It was painful. I was fully invested in the relationship. That's the kind of person I have always been. Over time, Piyush and I developed irreconcilable differences. However, now, I'm out of that marriage, and I feel a sense of peace as if a heavy burden has been lifted. There's a newfound sense of freedom, and it's hard to put these emotions into words. Now, I want to focus on my daughter, Ashi, and provide her with a happy and secure environment."

Shubhangi Atre on Demise of Her Ex-Husband

7/7
Shubhangi Atre on Demise of Her Ex-Husband

Speaking about the untimely demise of her ex-husband, Piyush Poorey, Shubhangi Atre opened up in a conversation with Times of India, she said, "Your thoughtfulness during this time means a great deal to me. I request you to give me some time to talk about this."

