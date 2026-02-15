Who is sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, known for his rendition of ‘Shiv Kailash’? What is the controversy regarding his connection with maestro Pandit Ravi Shankar?

6 / 7

The controversy gained attention after Anoushka Shankar, daughter of Pandit Ravi Shankar, addressed the claims regarding Rishab’s guruship in an interview with Humans of Bombay.

Speaking about the growing reach of the sitar, Anoushka first praised his talent: “I think it’s really wonderful to see the sitar brought into its horizon the way it has, whether within India or abroad. Anyone who can challenge the notion of the sitar belonging to a certain space is doing something wonderful.”

However, she clarified what she described as a misunderstanding about his musical lineage.

“Rishab is really talented and he is clearly speaking to people in a wonderful way. But there is some misunderstanding about his guruship. He learnt very intensively with someone very dear to me, one of my father’s senior disciples, Parimal Sadaphal. He also had a couple of lessons with my father very informally, with Parimal uncle present in the room.”