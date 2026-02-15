Who is sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, known for his rendition of ‘Shiv Kailash’? What is the controversy regarding his connection with maestro Pandit Ravi Shankar?
Rishab Rikhiram Sharma is a popular 26-year-old Indian sitarist, composer, and music producer known for his fusion of traditional Indian classical music with contemporary styles. He plays the sitar and sings classical compositions, presenting them in a youth-friendly format that appeals to a new generation of listeners.
First sitarist to perform solo at the White House
Rishab began his musical training at a young age and has performed extensively across India and internationally. His live performances have drawn large audiences, helping him build a strong global following.
He has also earned recognition for becoming the first sitarist to perform solo at the White House.
His association with Pandit Ravi Shankar
In several past interviews, Rishab has referred to himself as the youngest and last disciple of Pandit Ravi Shankar while speaking about his musical journey. He has said that he draws inspiration from the maestro’s musical lineage and philosophy, crediting this influence for shaping his performance style and his mission to take Indian classical music to global audiences.
‘My music reminds people of Guruji’
In an earlier interview, Rishab spoke about how Pandit Ravi Shankar entered his life as a mentor.
“I have to say it’s my Guru, Pandit Ravi Shankar. Whatever I know is because of him and his disciples who taught me after his demise. They showed me his way. It was not just about learning his compositions, but learning how to think like him. Guruji always said, ‘Don’t copy me, but think like me, understand my thought process.’ I feel I have adapted and incorporated that into my music. Probably that is why many people say my music reminds them of Guruji.”
Sitar for Mental Health initiative
Apart from performances, Rishab launched an initiative called Sitar for Mental Health, using music as a tool for emotional healing and awareness. Through special sessions and concerts, he focuses on the calming and therapeutic aspects of ragas, highlighting how Indian classical music can support mindfulness and mental well-being.
Anoushka Shankar declines disciple claims
The controversy gained attention after Anoushka Shankar, daughter of Pandit Ravi Shankar, addressed the claims regarding Rishab’s guruship in an interview with Humans of Bombay.
Speaking about the growing reach of the sitar, Anoushka first praised his talent: “I think it’s really wonderful to see the sitar brought into its horizon the way it has, whether within India or abroad. Anyone who can challenge the notion of the sitar belonging to a certain space is doing something wonderful.”
However, she clarified what she described as a misunderstanding about his musical lineage.
“Rishab is really talented and he is clearly speaking to people in a wonderful way. But there is some misunderstanding about his guruship. He learnt very intensively with someone very dear to me, one of my father’s senior disciples, Parimal Sadaphal. He also had a couple of lessons with my father very informally, with Parimal uncle present in the room.”
Family’s long-standing association
Anoushka further explained that the two families have known each other for many years.
“We knew him from childhood because he is the son of our instrument maker, Sanjay Rikhiram Sharma. Somehow, this has been blown up into a story of him being my father’s last or youngest disciple, which isn’t true. But he is extremely talented and deserves all success with or without that story.”
