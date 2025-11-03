Advertisement
NewsPhotosWho Is Smriti Mandhana’s Fiancé? Meet Bollywood Music Composer Palash Muchhal And His Impressive Net Worth
Who Is Smriti Mandhana’s Fiancé? Meet Bollywood Music Composer Palash Muchhal And His Impressive Net Worth

Who Is Smriti Mandhana's Fiancé? As India’s women’s cricket team clinches its historic World Cup win, meet Smriti Mandhana’s fiancé, Bollywood music composer Palash Muchhal.

Updated:Nov 03, 2025, 04:17 PM IST
Historic Win for India Women’s Cricket

Historic Win for India Women’s Cricket

India’s women’s cricket team defeated South Africa by 52 runs in the final at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, to win their first-ever ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025.

 

Smriti Mandhana’s Joy

Smriti Mandhana’s Joy

Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana celebrated the victory by proudly holding the World Cup trophy, wrapped in the Indian flag, symbolising national pride.

 

Palash Muchhal’s Celebration

Palash Muchhal’s Celebration

Smriti’s fiancé, filmmaker and music composer Palash Muchhal, shared a heartfelt photo of the couple inside the stadium, expressing his amazement and joy with the caption, “Am I still dreaming?”

About Palash Muchhal

About Palash Muchhal

Born in 1995 in Indore, Palash is a trained Indian classical singer and a successful Bollywood music composer, with notable works including Dishkiyaoon (2014), Bhoomi, and Tere Bin Laden: Dead or Alive.

 

 

Musical Family Ties

Musical Family Ties

Palash is the younger brother of singer Palak Muchhal, and together they are recognised as one of India’s talented musical duos.

Smriti-Palash Relationship and Wedding

Smriti-Palash Relationship and Wedding

The couple went public with their relationship in 2024. Their wedding is set for November 20, 2025, in Smriti’s hometown of Sangli, Maharashtra, as per a report by Anand Bazaar Patrika.

 

Palash Muchhal’s Net Worth

Palash Muchhal’s Net Worth

As of 2025, Palash’s estimated net worth ranges between Rs 20-41 crore ($2.4-4.9 million USD), earned through his work as a composer, filmmaker, and royalties from music projects, as per multiple reports.

(All Images: Instagram)

 

