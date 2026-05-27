Who is Sunny Deol’s wife, Pooja Deol? Her real name, net worth, family and rare airport appearance - In Pics
Sunny Deol and wife, Pooja Deol, recently grabbed attention after making a rare public appearance together at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Known for maintaining an extremely private life, Pooja is seldom seen accompanying Sunny to film events or public outings, making their latest spotting a surprise for fans.
Sunny Deol spotted alongside wife
Sunny Deol and wife Pooja Deol made a rare public appearance together at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, instantly grabbing attention online as Pooja is known for staying away from the limelight and is seen accompanying Sunny to public events or film-related outings. Their joint appearance surprised fans and quickly became a talking point on social media, where many admired the couple’s understated chemistry and graceful presence. Videos from the airport showed Sunny stepping out in an olive-green shirt paired with blue denim, white sneakers, and black sunglasses, while Pooja looked elegant in a beige shirt and black pants with spectacles.
(Image: @viralbhayani/Instagram)
Who is Pooja Deol?
Pooja Deol, whose original name is Lynda Deol, was born and raised in London before marrying Sunny Deol in a private ceremony in 1984. After marriage, she adopted the name Pooja Deol and chose to maintain a life away from constant media attention.
(Image: Facebook)
Pooja Deol's Script Writing Work
Despite keeping a low public profile, Pooja has had a subtle connection with Bollywood and contributed creatively by writing the story for Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, which featured Sunny Deol alongside their sons.
(Image: IMDb)
Sunny Deol Family
Sunny and Pooja are proud parents to Karan Deol and Rajveer Deol, both of whom have entered the Hindi film industry. While Karan is already married to Drisha Acharya, Rajveer made his acting debut with Dono.
(Image: Instagram)
Sunny Deol and Pooja Deol net worth
According to a report by NDTV, Sunny Deol, son of veteran actor Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur, owns substantial assets and properties. Reports estimate Sunny Deol’s net worth to be between Rs 150 crore and Rs 200 crore, largely earned through his acting career and film production ventures.
The report further states that during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Sunny Deol declared assets worth around Rs 87 crore in an affidavit submitted to the Election Commission. Meanwhile, wife Pooja Deol reportedly owns movable assets worth nearly Rs 6 crore, including gold jewellery valued at approximately Rs 1.5 crore, though she reportedly does not own any house or land in her name.
(Image: @rafikkhan9586/Instagram)
Sunny Deol's recent work
Apart from acting, Sunny Deol has also built a successful career in politics and currently enjoys renewed box office success following films like Gadar 2 and Jaat.
(Image: IMDb)
Sunny Deol's upcoming work
On the work front, Sunny Deol will next be seen in Lahore 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan, with Preity Zinta playing the female lead.
(Image: IMDb)
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