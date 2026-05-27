Who is Sunny Deol’s wife, Pooja Deol? Her real name, net worth, family and rare airport appearance - In Pics

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According to a report by NDTV, Sunny Deol, son of veteran actor Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur, owns substantial assets and properties. Reports estimate Sunny Deol’s net worth to be between Rs 150 crore and Rs 200 crore, largely earned through his acting career and film production ventures.

The report further states that during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Sunny Deol declared assets worth around Rs 87 crore in an affidavit submitted to the Election Commission. Meanwhile, wife Pooja Deol reportedly owns movable assets worth nearly Rs 6 crore, including gold jewellery valued at approximately Rs 1.5 crore, though she reportedly does not own any house or land in her name.

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