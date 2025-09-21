Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2962559https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/who-is-sydney-sweeny-hollywoods-hottest-star-reportedly-offered-rs-530-cr-by-bollywood-family-is-very-religious-was-engaged-to-is-dating-2962559
NewsPhotosWho Is Sydney Sweeny, Hollywood's Hottest Star Reportedly Offered Rs 530 Cr By Bollywood; Family Is Very Religious; Was Engaged To.....Is Dating....
photoDetails

Who Is Sydney Sweeny, Hollywood's Hottest Star Reportedly Offered Rs 530 Cr By Bollywood; Family Is Very Religious; Was Engaged To.....Is Dating....

Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney has recently grabbed eyeballs after reportedly receiving a deal worth £45 million (nearly Rs 540 crore) from Bollywood. With curiosity about the star soaring, here’s a deep dive into her life, controversies, and love affairs.
Updated:Sep 21, 2025, 11:37 AM IST
Follow Us

Who Is Syndey Sweeney?

1/9
Who Is Syndey Sweeney?

Sydney Sweeney, 28, is one of Hollywood’s hottest rising stars. She shot to fame with her role in the hit drama series Euphoria (2019–present) and gained further recognition in the award-winning anthology series The White Lotus (2021).

Follow Us

Sydney's Family

2/9
Sydney's Family

Born in Washington, Sydney Bernice Sweeney comes from a strict and religious family background. Her mother is a former criminal defense lawyer, while her father works in the hospitality industry.

 

Follow Us

Was A Valedictorian

3/9
Was A Valedictorian

Far from just being a glamorous star, Sydney excelled in academics too. She was on her school’s robotics team, a member of the mathematics club, and even graduated as valedictorian from Brighton Hall School in Burbank, California.

 

Follow Us

'One of the Hottest Celebrities'

4/9
'One of the Hottest Celebrities'

In 2024, Sydney made it to the Maxim Hot 100 list alongside Margot Robbie, Zendaya, and others. The same year, Glamour magazine crowned her Woman of the Year.

 

Follow Us

Controversial Scenes

5/9
Controversial Scenes

Sydney went viral for her bold topless and intimate scenes in Euphoria. She also raised eyebrows with steamy performances in The Voyeurs and her much-talked-about topless shower scene in Anyone But You.

 

Follow Us

Sparked Controversy With Selling Soaps Containing Her Bathwater

6/9
Sparked Controversy With Selling Soaps Containing Her Bathwater

The actress stirred massive outrage after partnering with skincare brand Dr. Squatch to sell a limited-edition soap called Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss, allegedly infused with drops of her actual bathwater! The bizarre product left the internet divided.

 

Follow Us

Allegedly Promoted 'Eugenics'

7/9
Allegedly Promoted 'Eugenics'

Sweeney also faced backlash for an American Eagle ad campaign that described her as having “great jeans.” Critics accused the campaign of promoting eugenics, pointing out her blonde hair and blue eyes features historically tied to ideas of genetic superiority.

 

Follow Us

Broke Engagement

8/9
Broke Engagement

Back in 2018, Sydney dated businessman Jonathan Davino, and the two got engaged in 2022. However, the engagement has reportedly been called off.

 

Follow Us

Sweeney Is Casually Dating Scooter Braun?

9/9
Sweeney Is Casually Dating Scooter Braun?

Fresh rumors suggest the actress is now “casually dating” music executive Scooter Braun. According to People, the two were spotted together at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding in June, sparking buzz about her new relationship.

 

Follow Us
Sydney Sweeneywho is syndey sweeneysydney sweeney datingsydney sweeney hottest celebrity
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Upload HD Reels on Instagram
5 Lesser-Known Instagram Settings To Upload Your Reels At Highest Quality
camera icon7
title
Student Visa
5 Countries That Offer Easiest Visas For Students, Not Canada Or USA - CHECK LIST
camera icon11
title
Ind vs Pak
India's Predicted Playing XI For Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match Against Pakistan: Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana OUT; Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy IN, Sanju Samson To Bat At...
camera icon13
title
Weekly love horoscope
Weekly Love Horoscope For September 22- 28: Leo's Love Life Is Going Quite Well, Zodiacs
camera icon8
title
Mahmood Akram
Meet 19-Year-Old Who Speaks 46 Languages, Set World Records By Age 12 For….—Not From US, China, Pakistan; He’s From…