Who Is Syndey Sweeney?
Sydney Sweeney, 28, is one of Hollywood’s hottest rising stars. She shot to fame with her role in the hit drama series Euphoria (2019–present) and gained further recognition in the award-winning anthology series The White Lotus (2021).
Sydney's Family
Born in Washington, Sydney Bernice Sweeney comes from a strict and religious family background. Her mother is a former criminal defense lawyer, while her father works in the hospitality industry.
Was A Valedictorian
Far from just being a glamorous star, Sydney excelled in academics too. She was on her school’s robotics team, a member of the mathematics club, and even graduated as valedictorian from Brighton Hall School in Burbank, California.
'One of the Hottest Celebrities'
In 2024, Sydney made it to the Maxim Hot 100 list alongside Margot Robbie, Zendaya, and others. The same year, Glamour magazine crowned her Woman of the Year.
Controversial Scenes
Sydney went viral for her bold topless and intimate scenes in Euphoria. She also raised eyebrows with steamy performances in The Voyeurs and her much-talked-about topless shower scene in Anyone But You.
Sparked Controversy With Selling Soaps Containing Her Bathwater
The actress stirred massive outrage after partnering with skincare brand Dr. Squatch to sell a limited-edition soap called Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss, allegedly infused with drops of her actual bathwater! The bizarre product left the internet divided.
Allegedly Promoted 'Eugenics'
Sweeney also faced backlash for an American Eagle ad campaign that described her as having “great jeans.” Critics accused the campaign of promoting eugenics, pointing out her blonde hair and blue eyes features historically tied to ideas of genetic superiority.
Broke Engagement
Back in 2018, Sydney dated businessman Jonathan Davino, and the two got engaged in 2022. However, the engagement has reportedly been called off.
Sweeney Is Casually Dating Scooter Braun?
Fresh rumors suggest the actress is now “casually dating” music executive Scooter Braun. According to People, the two were spotted together at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding in June, sparking buzz about her new relationship.
